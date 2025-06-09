Aston Martin unveils Valkyrie LM track car based on Le Mans racer

Aston Martin has revealed the Valkyrie LM, an ultra-exclusive, track-only version of its Le Mans Hypercar ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Derived directly from the Valkyrie Hypercar that will compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA SportsCar Championship, the LM version shares the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine capable of delivering 520kW (697bhp).

The power is channeled to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox, the same transmission system as its racing equivalent.

However, the Valkyrie LM is not restricted by racing regulations and forgoes several FIA-mandated components used in the race car, including electronic control systems, torque sensors, and ballast. In their place, Aston Martin has installed a bespoke driver interface and an open-loop torque control system tailored for circuit use.

Another notable difference is the switch from Michelin racing slicks to specially developed high-performance tyres from Formula 1's official supplier Pirelli.

Only 10 examples of the Valkyrie LM will be built, with pricing yet to be disclosed.

Aston Martin Valkyrie LM © Aston Martin

Valkyrie LM owners will be able to take part in a dedicated driver development programme that will be managed by a professional team of engineers and supported by professional driver coaches.

The programme will be operated on a ‘fly-in-and-drive’ basis, with Aston Martin providing storage, maintenance and trackside support.

“The goal is to remove the stress of running track sessions independently and ensure the car is set up and prepared with the same expertise it receives in competition,” the manufacturer said.

Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s Head of Endurance Motorsport, commented: "It is important to emphasise that the Valkyrie LM is close to identical to the race car that is currently competing in WEC and IMSA, with only a few minor deviations to ensure it is a non-homologated variant and is accessible for customers to experience and enjoy.

"Valkyrie LM represents the most authentic Hypercar track experience that is now available.”

Deliveries of the Valkyrie LM are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.