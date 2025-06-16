Ferrari defends 24 Hours of Le Mans team orders: ‘We did what was best for the result’

Ferrari’s sportscar racing boss Antonello Coletta has defended the marque’s use of team orders in the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans despite criticism from race winner Robert Kubica.

Ferrari completed a hat-trick of victories at Le Mans in the Hypercar class on Sunday, after the No.83 AF Corse customer entry driven by Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson triumphed in the 93rd running of the endurance classic.

The Italian manufacturer looked set for a 1-2-3 finish for its cars at the halfway stage, though late technical issues for the factory cars allowed the No.6 Porsche to split the Ferraris.

At various points, the No.83 car was asked to move aside for the factory cars, before roles were reversed on Sunday morning.

Kubica was vocal on team radio when the swaps weren’t happening as instructed, with the Pole later saying after winning the race that it put him at “unnecessary” risk towards the end against the second-placed No.6 Porsche.

But Coletta has defended Ferrari’s strategy, when asked about Kubica criticism, and even downplayed it on Sunday night.

“I think that we managed all the situation in the best way for Ferrari and for the result,” he said.

“At the end, the yellow car won because it was the most consistent car in the race.

“But it’s clear that when we had some problems in the first hour of the morning and the second part of the race, and from this morning, we needed to manage this situation.

“And for this matter, we asked to all our drivers to make what - for us - was the best choice.

“It’s clear when you ask to make some issues with the drivers, the answer is at first [unhappy] but then it’s ok.

“At the end, all our drivers were in ‘casa Ferrari’ because we are very happy and came together to celebrate another victory.

“This, for me, is the best thing because one of the most important qualities of our team is the group of the people that works in Ferrari.

“During the race it’s normal that if you show the radio [messages], it’s a big mess, but that’s [the case] in every championship.

“For us, at the end, the situation is very relaxed and we are very, very happy about our drivers.”

The No.51 car, which won Le Mans in 2023, completed the podium, while the No.50 that won in 2024 was fourth.

Kubica’s victory is his first at Le Mans and maintained Ferrari’s 100% record in the 2025 World Endurance Championship, after it won the first three rounds of the campaign.