2026 24 Hours of Le Mans: Full schedule and how to watch

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place this weekend, with action taking place from 10 June until 14 June, with Ferrari looking to defend its crown.

Last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans saw former Formula 1 ace Robert Kubica lift the AF Corse team to victory alongside team-mates Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson.

It marked Kubica’s first victory at Le Mans and secured Ferrari its third successive win at the iconic enduro, having won it in 2024 and 2025 with its factory cars.

Read more: The feel-good 24 Hours of Le Mans win that helps answer one of F1’s biggest what-ifs

This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans marks the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, with double points on offer.

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Ferrari will be out to defend its outright crown, going up against Toyota, Cadillac, BMW, Aston Martin, Alpine, Peugeot and Genesis.

This will be Genesis’ first Le Mans, with Hyundai’s luxury car division making its WEC debut this season.

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans will feature no Porsche in the top class, after the German marque ceased its WEC operations at the end of last season and was unable to pull a deal together to continue supplying 963s to a customer team.

There will be three classes on track at Le Mans. Hypercar and LMGT3 will be present, as they would be at any other WEC weekend, while LMP2 makes its now yearly return to WEC at Le Mans.

2025 24 Hours of Le Mans © XPB Images

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When is the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place from Wednesday 10 June, with practice and qualifying taking place on the first day.

Track action will continue on Thursday with more practice, as well as Hyperpole for the top cars in each category.

The race will begin on Saturday 13 June and conclude on Sunday 14 June.

What time is the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The full 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans schedule is as follows:

Wednesday 10 June

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FP1 - 1pm BST

Qualifying LMP2 & LMGT3 - 5:45pm BST

Qualifying Hypercar - 6:30pm BST

FP2 - 9pm BST

Saturday 11 June

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FP3 - 1:45pm BST

Hyperpole 1 LMP2 & LMGT3 - 7pm BST

Hyperpole 2 LMP2 & LMGT3 - 7:35pm BST

Hyperpole 1 Hypercar - 8:05pm BST

Hyperpole 2 Hypercar - 8:40pm BST

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FP4 - 10pm BST

Sunday 13 June

Warm-up - 11pm BST

Race - 3pm BST

No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans © XPB Images

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How can I watch the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans will be available to watch in its entirety via the FIA WEC’s OTT platform, FIAWEC+.

A season pass for the 2026 FIA WEC, which includes Le Mans, is available for £44.99.

An individual Le Mans pass costs £17.99.

Alternatively, UK viewers can watch the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans on TNT Sport 3 or HBO Max. A subscription is required.

The 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans will also be available free-to-air for UK viewers. Quest will have three hours of coverage live and free for the start of the race from 3pm, followed by seven hours overnight from 10pm. The final hours of the race will also be available for Quest viewers.

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