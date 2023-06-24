Dutch Moto2: Last attack lands Lopez on pole

Qualifying went Alonso Lopez’s way after a late yellow flag disrupted the last run of flying laps in the Moto2 qualifying session for the Dutch TT, round eighth of the championship.

The MB Conveyors Speed Up rider fixed the issues he felt he had with his bike over the last few rounds with his mechanics, providing a fast final run to elevate the Spaniard from twelfth to pole as the last rider ahead of a crashing Aron Canet.

It is his second time in the top grid slot this season, with the first coming back in Argentina.

That left the provisional pole holder Jake Dixon cutting a very frustrated and disappointed figure in second after falling just 0.009s short. The Inde Gas Gas Aspar rider, who claimed pole at the Netherlands round in 2022, will be one to watch in the race after dropping low 1m 36s laps at will over both P3 and qualifying.

Record breaking pace sees Ogura back on form

His return from injury has been slow and considered but the Japanese rider looked back to top speed as he claimed a new record lap of Assen in P3 - a 1m 36.000s - breaking the time by Johann Zarco which had held on as the fastest for eight years.

With a plan for a good performance in Assen before the summer break, although not quite on that pace again, the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider continued his steps forward with a performance good enough for the final front row slot.

Fermin Aldeguer was third before the final flying laps, so found himself shuffled back a place by his teammate’s pole run.

Joining the Spaniard on row two is Sam Lowes, who has uncharacteristically stuggled for single lap speed more than usual, but found his way just in time to move into fifth as the top Elf Marc VDS qualifier.

Title rivals battle on from row two and four

Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Pedro Acosta had his worst qualifying to date in sixth, but still qualified ahead of his title rival Tony Arbolino, who found himself needing to stage a comeback from tenth for the third time this season.

So far from that far back on the grid he has finished fourth (his worst result) and second so will be hoping to again make up places in the race.

Acosta was on pole as recently as the last round and was still setting personal best laps at the chequered flag.

Between them Somkiat Chantra used his final laps to climb to seventh on the second Idemitsu entry, while Albert Arenas also picked up the place for eighth on the second Red Bull KTM entry.

Celestino was the best of the Q1 graduates, holding ninth after a fall at turn four with four minutes remaining to disrupt the final runs even before Canet hit the deck.

What happened in Q1?

Lukas Tulovic came close but did not make it into the top four slots to progress, so starts 19th for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP.

Sergio Garcia (17th) fell but had done enough to hold the fourth slot so moved on to Q2, along with Barry Baltus (16th), who topped the session, Jeremy Alcoba(18th) and Celestino Vietti.

Izan Guevara showed improvements for seventh in Q1 but will not line up 21st for Inde Gas Gas Aspar, with a three place grid penalty to serve for riding slow on the racing line in P3.

Injuries and replacements

Carlos Tatay (20th) gets a second run out with American Racing, in again for Rory Skinner.

Kohta Nozane (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) is also still out of action.

Musical chairs at Forward

Forward started the weekend with Marcos Ramirez on track, with Yeray Ruiz( 26th) the latest rider brought in to replace Alex Escrig, who was due back at the next round.

Ramirez was then ruled out with an injured collarbone. Escrig (28th) is in Assen with the team so went for a medical check and returned to the track to replace the Spaniard, alongside his own replacement, Ruiz.