Moto2: Jake Dixon returns for COTA

Jake Dixon heads to COTA looking for his first Moto2 race start of the season.

Jake Dixon aims to make a belated start to the 2024 Moto2 season at this weekend’s COTA round.

The Englishman was forced to withdraw from the previous two events after a massive highside in practice for the season-opening Qatar weekend.

"I have spent the last few weeks recovering and rehabbing,” Dixon said. “Fortunately, I am getting better every day, but it is hard to know how I am really doing without getting on the bike.

“I am really looking forward to going to the United States and being able to ride in a race. For me, it will be the first race of the season, I will try to enjoy my return with the team and put the incident in Qatar behind me."

A lung injury from the 150km/h Lusail highside initially delayed Dixon’s return to the UK from Qatar.

While passed fit for Portimao, the double 2023 Aspar race winner withdrew after setting the seventh fastest time in Friday practice, to extend his recovery.

