Joe Roberts passed fit at Sachsenring - six days after fracturing collarbone

Joe Roberts fractured his collarbone last weekend at Assen

Joe Roberts is fit to race this weekend at the Sachsenring.

Six days ago, last Friday at Assen, Roberts crashed and fractured his collarbone.

The Moto2 American Racing rider attempted to race last Sunday in the Netherlands but was prohibited by a rule that prevents anyone racing within 48 hours of receiving anaesthesia.

“The first words out of his mouth were ‘I’m going to f***** race tomorrow’,” team boss John Hopkins revealed last weekend.

But, this weekend at the German Grand Prix, Roberts will be back in action.

He is third in the Moto2 standings, 23 points off the championship leader Sergio Garcia.

And, according to Hopkins, Roberts is attracting interest from multiple MotoGP teams for next season.

“There are a couple of teams interested in Joe,” he has teased.

But Roberts’ immediate attention will be on racing this weekend at the Sachsenring in spite of the surgery on his collarbone last weekend.

