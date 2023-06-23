2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.
|2023 Moto2 Assen - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.865s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.896s
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.984s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.999s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.035s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.142s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.358s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.392s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.554s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.555s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.765s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.794s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.860s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.872s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.933s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.004s
|17
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.013s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.102s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.163s
|20
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.181s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.488s
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.496s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.567s
|24
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.722s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.736s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.051s
|27
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.459s
|28
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 40.489s
Jake Dixon leads opening practice for the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.