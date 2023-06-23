2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Peter McLaren's picture
23 Jun 2023
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.

2023 Moto2 Assen - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.865s
2Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.896s
3Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 36.984s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.999s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.035s
6Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.142s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.358s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.392s
9Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.554s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.555s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.765s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.794s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.860s
14Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.872s
15Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.933s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 38.004s
17Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.013s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.102s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.163s
20Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 38.181s
21Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 38.488s
22Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.496s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.567s
24Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 38.722s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 38.736s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 40.051s
27Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 40.459s
28Yeray RuizSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 40.489s

Jake Dixon leads opening practice for the 2023 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix at Assen.

