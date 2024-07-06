2024 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results

Celestino Vietti used his time on track in Q1 to inform hos Q2 choices then tucked in behind the bike in front of him on track in qualifying to claim pole position ahead of round nine, the Moto2 German Grand Prix.

The Fantic racing rider had seen his best effort, which would have comfortably moved him into Q2 automatically cancelled by yellow flags on the final practice session.

The Italian then went on to dominate the latter half of Q1 to move on with the top time. Back on track for the second session, Vietti slotted in behind championship leader Sergio Garcia on track, along with Senna Agius.

The Spanaird was a good marker, allowing Vietti to pull out a best of 1m 22.778s to take his frist pole of the season.

Jake Dixon, similarly was slotted in behind Fermin Aldeguer in the next set of bikes on track, allowing the Aspar rider to also refine his lap, brining him second on the grid, just 0.047s slower.

Third went to Aldeguer - the Boscoscuro rider was on pole last time out in Assen for Speed Up.

2024 Moto2 Germany - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 22.778s 2 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.047s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.127s 4 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.163s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.214s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.259s 7 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.262s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.264s 9 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.305s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.349s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.395s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.404s 13 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.439s 14 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.504s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.530s 16 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.552s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.562s 18 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.668s Q1 19 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 23.367s 20 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 23.441s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 23.443s 22 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 23.506s 23 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 23.507s 24 Roberto Garcia SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 23.514s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 23.589s 26 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) 1m 23.595s 27 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 24.071s 28 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 24.097s 29 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 24.181s 30 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 24.544s

That meant Agius just missed out on a front row start, but was the top rookie performer in qualifying after he too came through Q1 for Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP. That beat his previous best start by four positions after his lap behind Garcia had initially placed him second, before being shuffled back to fourth.

Manuel Gonzalez was the last rider to improve, climbing from eighth to fifth for Gresini as the chequered flag flew.

That pushed Tony Arbolino back to sixth. The Elf Marc VDS rider held the position with just his third lap which in the early stages topped the timesheets.

Assen winner Ai Ogura also needed to rely on an early lap for position, his third lap bringing him seventh for the Idemitsu Team.

Marcos Ramirez was a solid ninth in what will be a somewhat topsy-turvy grid for American Racing, with Alonso Lopez completing the top ten for Speed Up.

Roberts rides through the pain barrier for eleventh

On track for the first time on Friday it was clear to see that Joe Roberts was struggling following his huge Assen crash.

The Californian was struggling to put on his altered leathers, and on painkillers to help him through his time at the Saxony track after having his collarbone operated on and plated just last Saturday.

A big push on the American Racing bike saw Roberts sit 17th after Friday.

The start of Saturday saw the #16 determined - a late push saw a lap good enough to climb up the timesheets for what was then second, only dropping to seventh and guaranteeing less track time with a move straight to Q2.

Qualifying saw him pushing again, but the tight session meant he placed eleventh, though just 0.395s away from the pole lap.

Garcia will be one place further back after his fall in twelfth for MT Helmets - MSI, he slid out at turn one after a lap which sent him top.

Arriving with the top time, having delivered new record pace on Friday, Somkiat Chantra began his Saturday with a fall in P2, which saw him miss most of the session, setting no time. He was a shadow of his early form in qualifying, still feeling the effects of the fall, leaving the Idemitsu rider 17th.

Though slightly higher Aron Canet also seemed to be feeling the effects of his earlier off in 14th for Fantic Racing.

Q1 - Veitti uses session to begin pole run

Vietti lead his recovery charge with the top time. He was joined in the progression slots by Dennis Foggia (18th) Darryn Binder (16th) and Agius.

Jaume Masia just missed out on progressing. The lap which looked set to see him able to progress was disturbed by Barry Baltus, leaving the frustrated Preicanos Racing rider fifth in the session - for 19th on the grid.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Marcel Schrotter returned to sit in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo for a second week, qualifying in 22nd. Fantic Racing have brought over their Junior GP championship leader, Roberto Garcia, to replace Xavi Cardelus, who placed 24th.

Daniel Munoz has another wildcard for Preicanos Racing, he will fill 20th on the grid.