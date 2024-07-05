2024 German Moto2, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

Somikiat Chantra perfected his run in the second, timed P1 session to finish Moto2 practice at the Sachsenring with a new record lap, the first time under the 1m 22s barrier for the class, ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

It took the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider a couple of efforts to make his time stick after having his first lap under the benchmark cancelled, allowing Jake Dixon to briefly take over at the top of the timesheets.

Undeterred, the Thai rider had another attempt immediately, which saw him post a 1m 22.698s best.



2024 Moto2 Germany - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 22.698 2 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.351s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.407s 4 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.425s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.529s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.563s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.569s 8 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.569s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.629s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.666s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.771s 12 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.801s 13 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.882s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.896s 15 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.984s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.026s 17 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.057s 18 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.073s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.130s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.259s 21 Marcel Schrotter GER Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.297s 22 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.343s 23 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.440s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.459s 25 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.505s 26 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.627s 27 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.912s 28 Roberto Garcia SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.163s 29 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.361s 30 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.502s

Dixon saw his dethroned effort remain good enough for second, holding on in the final minutes for the Aspar rider, 0.351s behind the new record.

Assen’s pole man, Fermin Aldeguer, was the next best rider in a close set of times, having recovered from tenth to first just before Dixon was on top, the Speed Up rider was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in third.

Bo Bendsneyder built on his morning session to beclose behind in fourth for the Preicanos Racing Team, just ahead of Fantic’s Aron Canet in fifth.

The opening Moto2 session of the day saw Marcos Ramirez lead the way, with a then new record lap (1m 23.347s) on Pirelli tyres for the first time in Saxony, despite the track drying after overnight rain.

The American Racing rider found himself sixth by the end of the timed P1.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was a solid seventh for MT Helmets - MSI, with Assen race winner Ai Ogura posting the same gap back to Chantra.

A series of improved laps helped Manuel Gonzalez up to ninth for Gresini, while Tony Arbolino did enough to complete the top ten for Elf Marc VDS.

Celestino Vietti left it late to post his own personal best run, which pulled him up to eleventh for red Bull KTM Ajo.

Gresini’s second rider, Albert Arenas, along with Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Alonso Lopez for Speed Up hold the final provisional Q2 places on Friday.

Mario Aji was the best of the rookies with a strong run, in 15th on the second Idemitsu bike.

Joe Roberts struggled after his fall at Assen, with his collarbone only operated on and plated on Saturday. After putting on his leathers with great care, the Californian rode gingerly by comparison, placing 26th and 1.7 seconds off the top time in the first session.

Riding on painkillers and with altered leathers to help, in P1 the #16 rallied hard to move up to 17th for American Racing.

Marcel Schrotter returned to sit in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, placing 21st. Over at Fantic Racing, the team chose their Junior GP championship leader, Roberto Garcia, to replace Xavi Cardelus, finishing the day 28th.

Daniel Munoz has another wildcard for Preicanos Racing, in 22nd.

Filip Salac is not replaced at Marc VDS after his Assen fall.

Behind Ramirez in the first session, the FP top five was completed by Fermin Aldeguer in second, with Somkiat Chantra - who topped the timesheets twice but ran wide after both laps, once into the gravel, third - a problem which he dealt with in P1 in order to lead the way.

Dennis Foggia was a surprise in fourth for Italtrans, but had dropped back to 18th after P1. Sergio Garcia was fifth, just ahead of Bo Bendsneyder in a close session on the drying Dresden track amongst the early frontrunners.