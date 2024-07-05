2024 German Moto2, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 German Grand Prix (round 9) at the Sachsenring, where Somkiat Chantra was Friday’s Fastest rider with a record lap.
Somikiat Chantra perfected his run in the second, timed P1 session to finish Moto2 practice at the Sachsenring with a new record lap, the first time under the 1m 22s barrier for the class, ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.
It took the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider a couple of efforts to make his time stick after having his first lap under the benchmark cancelled, allowing Jake Dixon to briefly take over at the top of the timesheets.
Undeterred, the Thai rider had another attempt immediately, which saw him post a 1m 22.698s best.
|2024 Moto2 Germany - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 22.698
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.351s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.407s
|4
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.425s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.529s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.563s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.569s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.569s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.629s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.666s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.771s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.801s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.882s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.896s
|15
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.984s
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.026s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.057s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.073s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.130s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.259s
|21
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.297s
|22
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.343s
|23
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.440s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.459s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.505s
|26
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.627s
|27
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.912s
|28
|Roberto Garcia
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.163s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.361s
|30
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.502s
Dixon saw his dethroned effort remain good enough for second, holding on in the final minutes for the Aspar rider, 0.351s behind the new record.
Assen’s pole man, Fermin Aldeguer, was the next best rider in a close set of times, having recovered from tenth to first just before Dixon was on top, the Speed Up rider was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in third.
Bo Bendsneyder built on his morning session to beclose behind in fourth for the Preicanos Racing Team, just ahead of Fantic’s Aron Canet in fifth.
The opening Moto2 session of the day saw Marcos Ramirez lead the way, with a then new record lap (1m 23.347s) on Pirelli tyres for the first time in Saxony, despite the track drying after overnight rain.
The American Racing rider found himself sixth by the end of the timed P1.
Championship leader Sergio Garcia was a solid seventh for MT Helmets - MSI, with Assen race winner Ai Ogura posting the same gap back to Chantra.
A series of improved laps helped Manuel Gonzalez up to ninth for Gresini, while Tony Arbolino did enough to complete the top ten for Elf Marc VDS.
Celestino Vietti left it late to post his own personal best run, which pulled him up to eleventh for red Bull KTM Ajo.
Gresini’s second rider, Albert Arenas, along with Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Alonso Lopez for Speed Up hold the final provisional Q2 places on Friday.
Mario Aji was the best of the rookies with a strong run, in 15th on the second Idemitsu bike.
Joe Roberts struggled after his fall at Assen, with his collarbone only operated on and plated on Saturday. After putting on his leathers with great care, the Californian rode gingerly by comparison, placing 26th and 1.7 seconds off the top time in the first session.
Riding on painkillers and with altered leathers to help, in P1 the #16 rallied hard to move up to 17th for American Racing.
Marcel Schrotter returned to sit in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, placing 21st. Over at Fantic Racing, the team chose their Junior GP championship leader, Roberto Garcia, to replace Xavi Cardelus, finishing the day 28th.
Daniel Munoz has another wildcard for Preicanos Racing, in 22nd.
Filip Salac is not replaced at Marc VDS after his Assen fall.
Behind Ramirez in the first session, the FP top five was completed by Fermin Aldeguer in second, with Somkiat Chantra - who topped the timesheets twice but ran wide after both laps, once into the gravel, third - a problem which he dealt with in P1 in order to lead the way.
Dennis Foggia was a surprise in fourth for Italtrans, but had dropped back to 18th after P1. Sergio Garcia was fifth, just ahead of Bo Bendsneyder in a close session on the drying Dresden track amongst the early frontrunners.
|2024 Moto2 Germany - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 23.347s
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.059s
|3
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.076s
|4
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.222s
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.251s
|6
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.257s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.418s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.434s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.529s
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.548s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.553s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.593s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.657s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.707s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.793s
|16
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.832s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.852s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.970s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.028s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.445s
|21
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.591s
|22
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.592s
|23
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.612s
|24
|Roberto Garcia
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.653s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.666s
|26
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.731s
|27
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.762s
|28
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.837s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.610s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.908s