2024 German Moto2, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 German Grand Prix (round 9) at the Sachsenring, where Somkiat Chantra was Friday’s Fastest rider with a record lap.

Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose

Somikiat Chantra perfected his run in the second, timed P1 session to finish Moto2 practice at the Sachsenring with a new record lap, the first time under the 1m 22s barrier for the class, ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

It took the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider a couple of efforts to make his time stick after having his first lap under the benchmark cancelled, allowing Jake Dixon to briefly take over at the top of the timesheets.

Undeterred, the Thai rider had another attempt immediately, which saw him post a 1m 22.698s best.
 

2024 Moto2 Germany - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 22.698
2Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.351s
3Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.407s
4Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.425s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.529s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.563s
7Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.569s
8Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.569s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.629s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.666s
11Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.771s
12Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.801s
13Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.882s
14Alonso LopezSPAMB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.896s
15Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.984s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.026s
17Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.057s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.073s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.130s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.259s
21Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.297s
22Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.343s
23Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.440s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.459s
25Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.505s
26Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.627s
27Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.912s
28Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.163s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.361s
30Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.502s

Dixon saw his dethroned effort remain good enough for second, holding on in the final minutes for the Aspar rider, 0.351s behind the new record.

Assen’s pole man, Fermin Aldeguer, was the next best rider in a close set of times, having recovered from tenth to first just before Dixon was on top, the Speed Up rider was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in third.

Bo Bendsneyder built on his morning session to beclose behind in fourth for the Preicanos Racing Team, just ahead of Fantic’s Aron Canet in fifth.

The opening Moto2 session of the day saw Marcos Ramirez lead the way, with a then new record lap (1m 23.347s) on Pirelli tyres for the first time in Saxony, despite the track drying after overnight rain.

The American Racing rider found himself sixth by the end of the timed P1.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was a solid seventh for MT Helmets - MSI, with Assen race winner Ai Ogura posting the same gap back to Chantra.

A series of improved laps helped Manuel Gonzalez up to ninth for Gresini, while Tony Arbolino did enough to complete the top ten for Elf Marc VDS.

Celestino Vietti left it late to post his own personal best run, which pulled him up to eleventh for red Bull KTM Ajo.

Gresini’s second rider, Albert Arenas, along with Aspar’s Izan Guevara and Alonso Lopez for Speed Up hold the final provisional Q2 places on Friday.  

Mario Aji was the best of the rookies with a strong run, in 15th on the second Idemitsu bike.

Joe Roberts struggled after his fall at Assen, with his collarbone only operated on and plated on Saturday. After putting on his leathers with great care, the Californian rode gingerly by comparison, placing 26th and 1.7 seconds off the top time in the first session.

Riding on painkillers and with altered leathers to help, in P1 the #16 rallied hard to move up to 17th for American Racing.

Marcel Schrotter returned to sit in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, placing 21st. Over at Fantic Racing, the team chose their Junior GP championship leader, Roberto Garcia, to replace Xavi Cardelus, finishing the day 28th.

Daniel Munoz has another wildcard for Preicanos Racing, in 22nd.

Filip Salac is not replaced at Marc VDS after his Assen fall.

Behind Ramirez in the first session, the FP top five was completed by Fermin Aldeguer in second, with Somkiat Chantra - who topped the timesheets twice but ran wide after both laps, once into the gravel, third - a problem which he dealt with in P1 in order to lead the way.

Dennis Foggia was a surprise in fourth for Italtrans, but had dropped back to 18th after P1. Sergio Garcia was fifth, just ahead of Bo Bendsneyder in a close session on the drying Dresden track amongst the early frontrunners.

2024 Moto2 Germany - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 23.347s
2Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.059s
3Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.076s
4Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.222s
5Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.251s
6Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.257s
7Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.418s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.434s
9Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.529s
10Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.548s
11Alonso LopezSPAMB Converyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.553s
12Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Polarcube Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.593s
13Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.657s
14Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.707s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.793s
16Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.832s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.852s
18Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.970s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.028s
20Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.445s
21Marcel SchrotterGERRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.591s
22Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.592s
23Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.612s
24Roberto GarciaSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.653s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.666s
26Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.731s
27Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.762s
28Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.837s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.610s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.908s

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
30m ago
2024 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 German MotoGP
MotoGP
News
32m ago
Marc Marquez passed fit despite huge, painful highside at Sachsenring
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
35m ago
German MotoGP: Maverick Vinales sets new lap record in crash-heavy second practice
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
F1
News
58m ago
Christian Horner fires dig at Andrea Stella: ‘Not a position he’s been in before’
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
German MotoGP: Sachsenring practice stopped after Fabio di Giannantonio accident
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 German MotoGP

Latest News

Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 German Moto2, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Somkiat Chantra, Practice, Moto2, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Title revealed for Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie starring Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Preparation Day.-
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, British Grand…
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 German Moto3, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Stefano Nepa, Practice, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
Stefano Nepa, Practice, German GP, Sachsenring, 5 July 2024
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris heads Lance Stroll in first British GP practice as Yuki Tsunoda beaches RB
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 with sensor equipment. Formula 1 World…