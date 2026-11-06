2026 Qatar Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round twenty, the Qatar Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles was fastest on his first visit to Lusail.

Maximo Quiles came back to finish Friday fastest in Moto3 after an FP1 fall at Qatar
Maximo Quiles came back to finish Friday fastest in Moto3 after an FP1 fall at Qatar
© Gold and Goose

The opening day of Moto3 action at Lusail saw Maximo Quiles put his earlier FP1 crash behind him to top Friday and lead the riders moving directly to Q2 in qualifying, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider did not let his earlier heavy fall affect his second session of track time, fastest in both the FP1 session which will match the lightweight class race conditions closer and the floodlight Practice, which decides the Q1 and Q2 places, with a best time of 2’ 03.172s.

Riding solo, it was once again David Almansa taking it to his fellow countryman, swapping places at the top of the timesheets on their KTM’s before the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider eventually finished just 0.200s slower.

David Munoz also fell in FP1, and, though looking battered and bruised, built into the session to chase down and get a tow from Ryusei Yamanaka, to move from 12th to third behind his Dynavolt team-mate.

Hakim Danish was a constant at the top of the timesheets, on his way to being the top rookie in Practice, in fourth for MT Helmets.

After a yellow flag infringement in FP1, Veda Pratama will have a six place grid penalty for a second offence for Sunday. The only blip on a solid day for the Honda Team Asia rider, who finished Friday inside the top five as the top Honda rider.

Another rookie, Rico Salmela, placed sixth on his Lusail debut for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Joel Kelso was circulating with GRYD Racing team-mate Eddie O’Shea towards the end of the session, both improving on their final runs, with Kelso up to seventh and O’Shea ninth, sandwiching the time from Leopard rider Adrian Fernandez, who was eighth quickest.

Joel Esteban was in the way of Salmela on his best lap, though he still improved from 14th to what was, at the time, fifth. The Level Up rider went on to complete the top ten after his on-track error of judgement.

Marco Morelli spent much of the Practice session teetering on or near the at-risk positions, before his last effort saw the second Aspar move up to a safer eleventh just before the chequered flag.

Scott Ogden was one of the last riders to improve, moving up to 12th for CIP Green Power, with the remaining automatic Q2 places going to Valentin Perrone on the second Tech3 bike in 13th and Yamanaka in 14th for MT Helmets.

Alvaro Carpe just missed out, the first rider over a second from the lead time by Quiles, in 15th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Carpe will be joined in Q1 by his team-mate Brian Uriarte, the rookie, who sits third overall, and was also off the pace in Qatar, finishing 21st.

There was only one fall, early in the session for Kiattisak Singhapong at turn nine, the Rivacold Snipers rider dropping to 24th after a promising start in FP1.

South African rider Kgopotso Mononyane makes his championship debut as the latest rider to fill in for the injured Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports. ‘KJ’, a current Junior championship and Red Bull Rookies champion, placed 25th.

After his FP1 fall, Level UP - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle had not changed into his leathers, taking no part in the time crucial afternoon session.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Qatar Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)2' 03.172s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.200s
3David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.271s
4Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.328s
5Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.389s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.440s
7Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.577s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.753s
9Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.858s
10Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.874s
11Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.913s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.918s
13Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.973s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.994s
15Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.095s
16Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.158s
17Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.224s
18Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.225s
19Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.416s
20Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.500s
21Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.507s
22Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.884s
23Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.937s
24Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +3.044s
25Kgopotso MononyaneRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.312s
26Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)DNS


Official Qatar Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Tatsuki Suzuki (2024) 2’ 03.135s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s
All-time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2024) 2’ 02.276s

Free Practice 1

The first session at a sweltering Lusail International Circuit saw Quiles fastest, with almost a seconds advantage over the rest of the class for much of the time on track.

 The Aspar rider made it around just in time for one final lap, which saw him suffer a huge highside at turn nine, hitting the kerb seeing him sent spinning through the gravel.

Kelso lessened the deficit slightly in the closing minutes, the top Honda for GRYD Racing, finishing an improved 0.793s slower.

Morelli picked up the pace to close in on his Aspar team-mate in third, with a trio of rookies next on the timesheets.

Salmela gave plenty of tows, before, still at the front of a train of bikes his time improved for fourth.

Danish Completed the top five just ahead of Pratama, with Singhapong continuing to impress after taking overt the Snipers seat in eighth.

There were two further heavy crashes in FP1. David Munoz was first into the gravel, with another highside, his coming at turn 14, with Matteo Bertelle looking equally battered and bruised after his fall at turn nine, also causing a long yellow flag.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:
 

2026 Qatar Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)2' 04.143s
2Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.793s
3Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.849s
4Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.951s
5Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.965s
6Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.982s
7Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.027s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.099s
9Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.147s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.286s
11Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.344s
12David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.352s
13Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.414s
14Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.476s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.514s
16Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.541s
17Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.653s
18Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.658s
19Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.764s
20Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.107s
21Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+2.197s
22Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.404s
23Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.408s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.436s
25David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+3.380s
26Kgopotso MononyaneRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.677s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Losail International Circuit, Qatar, MotoGP night race

Latest News

Moto2 News
KTM junior reveals "worst thing" about horror Sepang Moto3 crash 12 months on
29/10/26
Jose Antonio Rueda, 2026 Moto2 Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP winner’s brother has huge Moto3 penalty overturned in shock FIM ruling
16/10/26
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, Moto3 2026
MotoGP News
CFMoto unveils ambitious roadmap to join MotoGP grid with new racing HQ in Italy
14/10/26
CFMoto V4 SR-RR
MotoGP News
Ex-Moto3 rider returns to racing a year on from life-threatening crash
13/10/26
Noah Dettwiler's terrifying Sepang crash in 2025
Moto3 News
Tech3 announces American rider for 2027 Moto3 team
01/10/26
Tech3 announces 2027 Moto3 line-up.

More News

MotoGP News
Future Ducati MotoGP rider tests Chinese brand's new Superbike
28/09/26
Dani Holgado, Austria Moto2 2026.
Moto3 News
Finnish teenager gets “dream” KTM Ajo Moto3 chance
24/09/26
Rico Salmela.
MotoGP News
MotoGP adds 20,000RPM limit to regulations, pit lane practice starts banned
23/09/26
Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
MotoGP News
Veteran team boss warns Moto2, Moto3 "becoming increasingly invisible"
07/09/26
Paolo Simoncelli.
MotoGP News
Why is Moto3 moving to a one-make class in 2028?
25/06/26
Moto3, 2026.