2026 Malaysian Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix was won by a breakaway ride from Maximo Quiles, his eleventh of the season and first since becoming 2026 champion, at a sweltering Sepang.

The Aspar rider was on pole position, and was the last rider to win a race after his title-winning victory in Indonesia, with the Australian round cancelled last week.

It was David Almansa that led the early laps after an early move up the inside to pull into first, with a group of five quickly forming to fight for the podium places and drop the rest of the field.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had pulled a small gap, but Quiles responded, then decided to take over out front, leading for the first time on lap six.

Over the remaining laps the Spaniard pulled the pin on the KTM, as in-fighting behind saw his advantage grow, to lead over the line for the final time by 3.734s.

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Behind, that in-fighting caused a thrilling four-way battle to the chequered flag for the final podium places.

Almansa was still in the mix, joined by Veda Pratama, who was denied the chance to capitalise on his pole in Australia with no race held, Alvaro Carpe and home hero Hakim Danish.

The quartet swapped places with some hard but fair racing, fanning out four in a row to start the final lap.

It was Pratama who had worked up to second to start the final lap, with Almansa fighting hard in the group, taking his foot off to save a wobble saw the Dynavolt rider drop out of contention first,

Both Carpe and Danish staked their claim for the rostrum, with a late lunge from Danish seeing him wide - that secured second for rookie Pratama - just his second podium finish and a best ever result for the Honda Team Asia rider.

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Carpe was third for the final podium spot, adding to his unfortunate record as the rider with the most Moto3 rostrum visits without a win, for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Danish was loudly cheered by a home crowd who lived every corner with him on his way to fourth for MT Helmets, with Almansa the last of the group to finish in fifth.

Joel Esteban had been 16th on the grid but fought his way through the pack for Level UP - MTA to be the best of the rest in sixth, pulling ahead of Leopard rider Adrian Fernandez in seventh, David Munoz - who had done all the hard work to join the leaders briefly before quickly falling back into the pack - for eighth on the second Dynavolt bike, with front row starter Brian Uriarte the last of the second group in ninth, staging a small comeback on the second Ajo bike after dropping out of the top ten.

Eddie O’Shea rallied for a top ten finish for GRYD Racing.

Ryusei Yamanaka was over two seconds behind the Brit in 11th on the second MT Helmets bike, with his own gap over 12th placed Guido Pini on the second Leopard entry.

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Rookie Zen Mitani picked up his first ever points finish in 13th, with the remaining points on offer going to Adrian Cruces in 14th for CIP Green Power and Valentin Perrone in 15th.

Perrone still had a long lap penalty hanging over from the Australian round, where he caused CODE Motorsports replacement rider for the round, Mariamos Nikolis, to crash, pulling back to a points finish after starting 20th on the grid after failing to get out of Q1 on Saturday, and dropping back after completing his long lap loop trip.



Official Malaysian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 2’ 11.047s

Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.542s

All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.542s

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Jesus Rios fell on the first lap.

Scott Ogden fell twice both times at turn one after initially re-joining the race.

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Rico Salmela, Matteo Bertelle and Joel Kelso all also failed to go the distance.

Cormac Buchanan was not replaced at Sepang by CODE Motorsports.

Championship Standings

Champion Quiles added another 25 points to his total, now on 376, with Almansa remaining closest, on 228. Brian Uriarte was not the top rookie in the race but remains the top newcomer in the overall standings, in third on 205, with Carpe on the same total in fourth. With his earlier points re-instated Fernandez is fifth, on 157 points.

Pratama is second in the rookie standings after a podium finish took his overall toal to 131, with Danish on 116 after 19 races.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

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Moto3 Race Results: