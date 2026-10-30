2026 Malaysian Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round nineteen, the Malaysian Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest.

David Almansa topped the opening day of action in Moto3 at Sepang
David Almansa topped the opening day of action in Moto3 at Sepang
© Gold and Goose

The opening day of Moto3 action at Sepang saw David Almansa set the quickest time to lead the riders moving directly to Q2 in qualifying, ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider made his move for the lead in the session heading into the final five minutes after the group run back to the pits, returning to track on his KTM for a 2’ 11.427s best, rising from seventh to first.

It was a trio of rookies that came closest to matching the best time of the day.

Rico Salmela put in a late push on the Tech3 bike to move from 11th to second with three minutes left on the clock, just 0.069s slower than the top time.

Veda Pratama, who secured pole for the Australian race that was not to be last time out, was shuffled back a place to third, the top Honda in Practice for Honda Team Asia.

Eager to impress at home, Hakin Danish placed fourth, having lead the way just seconds before Almansa took over, for MT Helmets.

Early session leader Adrian Fernandez saw that lap, set straight after a hard move on David Munoz, hold onto fifth, with Matteo Bertelle improving to sixth for Level Up - MTA.

FP1 leader Alvaro Carpe was seventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, after his own piece of unwise riding caused contact between himself and a gesturing, upset Ryusei Yamanaka.

Joel Esteban claimed eighth on the second Level Up entry, just quicker than Brian Uriarte, the leader in the rookie standings, who can claim the title this weekend, but begins it with his closest rivals, Pratama and Danish, ahead of him on Friday.

Munoz went on to finish inside the top ten on the second Dynavolt bike, with new champion Maximo Quiles 11th for Aspar.

The final automatic Q2 qualifying places went to GRYD Racing riders Joel Kelso and Eddie O’Shea in 12th and 13th respectively, with CIP Green Power’s Scott Ogden a safe 14th with no late laps to trouble him in the closing stages.

Guido Pini was one of few riders to find any late pace, but only as far as 15th on the second Leopard, just missing out so needing a trip through Q1.

Valentin Perrone still has his long lap penalty to serve as there was no Phillip Island race to do so, after taking out Code Motorsports replacement for Cormac Buchanan at the last round. The Argentine rider started his weekend in 17th.

There are only 25 riders in Malaysia, with Buchanan still out of action, but this time not replaced.


Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Malaysian Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)2' 11.427s
2Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.069s
3Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.092s
4Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.146s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.162s
6Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.198s
7Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.304s
8Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.385s
9Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.431s
10David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.434s
11Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.479s
12Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.563s
13Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.575s
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.615s
15Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.874s
16Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.893s
17Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.893s
18Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.946s
19Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.065s
20Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.123s
21Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.143s
22Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.456s
23Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.540s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.068s
25Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.715s


Official Malaysian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 2’ 11.047s
Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.542s
All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.542s

Free Practice 1

A late effort from Carpe saw the Spaniard head back to first in the session, beating Quiles by 0.129s. Marco Morelli made the top three, ahead of Pratama, who was top rookie and top Honda in the first session, just ahead of fellow newcomer Danish inside the top five.

Uriarte was the only rider to crash, his small slide off saw him drop to ninth.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Malaysian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)2' 11.585s
2Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.129s
3Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.135s
4Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.234s
5Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.249s
6Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.256s
7Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.280s
8Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.578s
9Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.688s
10Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.698s
11Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.723s
12Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.741s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.812s
14Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.827s
15David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.849s
16Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.047s
17David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.121s
18Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.228s
19Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.302s
20Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.421s
21Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.570s
22Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.573s
23Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.846s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.850s
25Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.858s


 

Tags:

2026
Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit
Moto3

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