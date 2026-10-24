2026 Australian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 Australian Grand Prix saw rookie Veda Pratama in the best position on track, in changeable weather, to collect his first pole - also a first for an Indonesian rider in Moto3, at Phillp Island.

In fifth with time for a final lap, the Honda Team Asia rider was at the back of the biggest group on track, a position which saw him avoid any trouble and be able to use the riders ahead as a marker, pulling forward to move into pole position, after coming through Q1, with that track time proving valuable in order to gauge the track conditions.

The 1’ 35.299s lap saw Maximo Quiles pushed back to second by 0.021s. The Newly crowned champion had started Saturday with the fastest time in the very wet FP2, building on his dominance this season with after taking the title last time out in Indonesia, only to be denied pole right at the end of Q2 for Aspar and KTM.

There will be two Hondas on the front row - Joel Kelso had been the session leader before Quiles, out in his special Australian flag livery on his GRYD Racing bike for his home race.

The number 66, who was in P1 on the grid at Phillip Island last season, had his final shot at holding onto pole with a better time ruined by Rico Salmela, who got turn four all wrong, clattering into the back of Kelso’s bike, with the Australian lucky to stay upright and save his special paint job, leaving him third, to complete the front row.

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Joel Esteban also survived contact - the Level Up - MTA rider was on his best lap when he met a slower Ryusei Yamanaka on track, who dangled his leg to turn, unaware of his surroundings, hitting Esteban with his leg. The Spanish rider still managed to go faster that lap, on his way to fourth.

Eddie O'Shea also benefited from a Q1 run to come through and put the second GRYD bike on the second row in fifth, ahead of fellow Honda rider, Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez in sixth, moving Scott Ogden back a place to seventh for CIP Green Power.

Guido Pini topped Q1, on his way to eighth on the second Leopard bike, with Kiattisak Singhapong making the most of his first automatic Q2 appearance since taking over the Rivacold Snipers seat to move onto ninth in Q2.

Matteo Bertelle completed the top ten on the second Level Up - MTA entry.

David Almansa had stayed out when spots of rain arrived. Having improved to fourth, the Dynavolt rider crashed as the weather worsened, which saw him drop to 11th in the session.

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On pole at the last round in Indonesia, Brian Uriarte was running in the Red Bull group on track, finishing 14th behind Ajo team-mate Alvaro Carpe, who had finished Friday fastest but now found himself in 12th, and Valentin Perrone in 13th, who has a long lap penalty to serve for helping off replacement rider Marianos Nikolis in Practice.

Official Australian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1’ 35.323s

Best Pole: Joel Kelso (2025) 1’ 34.056s

All-time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1’ 34.056s

Q1 - Marco Morelli misses the cut

The first session saw a dry track, with spitting rain returning.

Pini left it late to follow Pratama around on his final lap, gaining from his tow to lead the session.

Pratama just held on in fourth, with previous session leader, SIC58 Squadra Corse rider Casey O’Gorman (15th in Q2) down a place in second, and Eddie O’Shea’s track position also seeing the GRYD Racing rider progress.

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That left Marco Morelli out of a tow to pull him into the top four, finishing fifth on the second Aspar bike, for 19th on the grid.

Nikolis, making his championship debut replacing Cormac Buchanan, who failed his medical ahead of the on-track action, was 26th overall for CODE Motorsports.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:



