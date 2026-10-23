2026 Australian Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round eighteen, the Australian Grand Prix, where Alvaro Carpe was fastest.
The first day of Moto3 action at Phillip Island saw Alvaro Carpe post the fastest time to lead the riders moving directly to Q2 in qualifying, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider headed out on track with the other Red Bull bikes at the start of the session, but it was a late solo lap that took the Spanish rider to the top of the timesheets, leading the riders heading straight to the second qualifying session with a 1’ 35.292s lap.
Local rider Joel Kelso came closest to his time, finishing as top Honda, just 0.026s slower for GRYD Racing.
The early top three was completed by newly crowned champion, Maximo Quiles, with the Aspar rider returning for a personal best after a long race simulation style run.
David Almansa was fourth quickest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, just quicker than a much improved Scott Ogden who was fifth in the second session for CIP Green Power.
Rico Salmela was also heading in the right direction, the top rookie for Red Bull KTM Tech3 after moving from 19th to sixth ahead heading into the final five minutes of the session.
Matteo Bertelle was seventh for Level Up - MTA, ahead of David Munoz, who was a late faller from his Dynavolt bike, but held on to eighth place.
Brian Uriarte was ninth fastest on the second Ajo bike, with a late push into the progression places moving Kiattisak Singhapong into the top ten, indicating why he was trusted with the Rivacold Snipers seat for the rest of the season.
Joel Esteban placed 11th in the session on the second Level Up bike, ahead of Adrian Fernandez, the best of the Leopard riders, in 12th.
The final two Q2 progression places went to Valentin Perrone on the Tech3 bike in 13th and Ryusei Yamanaka for MT Helmets in 14th.
All the riders making forward progress meant some of those making a bright start went in the other direction, with Eddie O’Shea 15th and into Q1 after failing to match his lap time from the earlier morning session.
Cormac Buchanan remains out of action at Code Motorsports after failing his medical check on Thursday. Moto3 Junior Championship rider Marianos Nikolis is handed the seat for the weekend, for a home grand prix debut, placing 26th.
There were several other fallers in Practice, with Nikolis, Hakim Danish, and Guido Pini all joining Munoz in making a trip into the gravel.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 Australian Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1' 35.292s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.026s
|3
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.131s
|4
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.324s
|5
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.355s
|6
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.512s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.621s
|8
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.690s
|9
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.731s
|10
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.760s
|11
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.830s
|12
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.849s
|13
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.866s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.880s
|15
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+0.903s
|16
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.956s
|17
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.972s
|18
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.974s
|19
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.053s
|20
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.074s
|21
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.345s
|22
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.422s
|23
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.842s
|24
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.331s
|25
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.482s
|26
|Marianos Nikolis
|AUS
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+3.055s
Official Australian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1’ 35.323s
Best Pole: Joel Kelso (2025) 1’ 34.056s
All-time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1’ 34.056s
Free Practice 1
There were several riders leading over the course on the 35 minute session, with Quiles just fitting in a final lap, which returned him to first in the session.
The Aspar rider took over from rookie Uriarte who was just 0.086s slower with a personal best from his team-mate Carpe seeing him finish the session inside the top three.
Behind the KTM trio, the early top five was completed by by GRYD Racing’s Honda duo, home rider Kelso in fourth, with O’Shea in fifth and the last rider within half a second of the best time.
There was only one faller in the session, with Casey O’Gorman in the gravel at turn three.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Australian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|1.35.439s
|2
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.086s
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.107s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.244s
|5
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+0.353s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.768s
|7
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.086s
|8
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.103s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.103s
|10
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.129s
|11
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.141s
|12
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.186s
|13
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.316s
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.370s
|15
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.388s
|16
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.597s
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.637s
|18
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.827s
|19
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.934s
|20
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.937s
|21
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.170s
|22
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.699s
|23
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.615s
|24
|Marianos Nikolis
|AUS
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.725s
|25
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.021s
|26
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+3.182s