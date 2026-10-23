2026 Australian Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round eighteen, the Australian Grand Prix, where Alvaro Carpe was fastest.

Alvaro Carpe was fastest in Moto3 on Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
Alvaro Carpe was fastest in Moto3 on Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

The first day of Moto3 action at Phillip Island saw Alvaro Carpe post the fastest time to lead the riders moving directly to Q2 in qualifying, ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider headed out on track with the other Red Bull bikes at the start of the session, but it was a late solo lap that took the Spanish rider to the top of the timesheets, leading the riders heading straight to the second qualifying session with a 1’ 35.292s lap.

Local rider Joel Kelso came closest to his time, finishing as top Honda, just 0.026s slower for GRYD Racing.

The early top three was completed by newly crowned champion, Maximo Quiles, with the Aspar rider returning for a personal best after a long race simulation style run.

David Almansa was fourth quickest for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, just quicker than a much improved Scott Ogden who was fifth in the second session for CIP Green Power.

Rico Salmela was also heading in the right direction, the top rookie for Red Bull KTM Tech3 after moving from 19th to sixth ahead heading into the final five minutes of the session.

Matteo Bertelle was seventh for Level Up - MTA, ahead of David Munoz, who was a late faller from his Dynavolt bike, but held on to eighth place.

Brian Uriarte was ninth fastest on the second Ajo bike, with a late push into the progression places moving Kiattisak Singhapong into the top ten, indicating why he was trusted with the Rivacold Snipers seat for the rest of the season.

Joel Esteban placed 11th in the session on the second Level Up bike, ahead of Adrian Fernandez, the best of the Leopard riders, in 12th.

The final two Q2 progression places went to Valentin Perrone on the Tech3 bike in 13th and Ryusei Yamanaka for MT Helmets in 14th.

All the riders making forward progress meant some of those making a bright start went in the other direction, with Eddie O’Shea 15th and into Q1 after failing to match his lap time from the earlier morning session.

Cormac Buchanan remains out of action at Code Motorsports after failing his medical check on Thursday. Moto3 Junior Championship rider Marianos Nikolis is handed the seat for the weekend, for a home grand prix debut, placing 26th.

There were several other fallers in Practice, with Nikolis, Hakim Danish, and Guido Pini all joining Munoz in making a trip into the gravel.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Australian Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1' 35.292s
2Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.026s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.131s
4David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.324s
5Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.355s
6Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.512s
7Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.621s
8David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.690s
9Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.731s
10Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.760s
11Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.830s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.849s
13Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.866s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.880s
15Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.903s
16Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.956s
17Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.972s
18Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.974s
19Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.053s
20Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.074s
21Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.345s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.422s
23Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.842s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.331s
25Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.482s
26Marianos NikolisAUSCODE Motorsports (KTM)+3.055s


Official Australian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Alvaro Carpe (2025) 1’ 35.323s
Best Pole: Joel Kelso (2025) 1’ 34.056s
All-time lap record: Joel Kelso (2025) 1’ 34.056s

Free Practice 1

There were several riders leading over the course on the 35 minute session, with Quiles just fitting in a final lap, which returned him to first in the session.

The Aspar rider took over from rookie Uriarte who was just 0.086s slower with a personal best from his team-mate Carpe seeing him finish the session inside the top three.

Behind the KTM trio, the early top five was completed by by GRYD Racing’s Honda duo, home rider Kelso in fourth, with O’Shea in fifth and the last rider within half a second of the best time.

There was only one faller in the session, with Casey O’Gorman in the gravel at turn three.


FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

2026 Australian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1.35.439s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.086s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.107s
4Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.244s
5Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.353s
6Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.768s
7Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.086s
8Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.103s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.103s
10David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.129s
11Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.141s
12David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.186s
13Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.316s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.370s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.388s
16Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.597s
17Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.637s
18Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.827s
19Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.934s
20Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.937s
21Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.170s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.699s
23Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.615s
24Marianos NikolisAUSCODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.725s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.021s
26Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+3.182s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Australia
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

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