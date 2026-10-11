2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Race Results: Maximo Quiles is world champion!

The Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix was a messy affair won by a champions performance out front, as Maximo Quiles collected his tenth win of the season , breaking free of a scrappy race behind to pick up the title with a confident, dominating performance at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

Starting from pole, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider David Almansa, who won from the front of the grid at the last round in Japan, needed to stay ahead to keep the championship on the table, and set about doing so, leading the early laps.

The rest of the field only had their own races in mind, and soon Adrian Fernandez had pushed his way to the front, followed by home rider Veda Pratama, with Almansa pushed back into the pack, dropping as low as seventh.

Quiles had started sixth and seized his opportunity, taking over out front by lap three. From there the Aspar rider pushed, desperate to win with his family in attendance in Indonesia.

Almansa worked his way methodically back to second, dropping the gap back to under two seconds as the number 28 battled with running wide, on a track limits warning for much of the race.

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The early advantage proved to be enough, Almansa was unable to keep his push up, with the Kalex of Quiles 2.994s ahead at the chequered flag, giving a controlled performance out front for his tenth win - with a victory over Almansa enough to take the 2026 Moto3 championship title with five rounds remaining.

Quiles celebrated with a gladiator shield, named after the character from the film, Gladiator, with further emblems surrounding him representing Aspar’s junior class title victories and a number 1 added to the bike.

Almansa’s pursuit pulled him into a clear second, with Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie Brian Uriarte claiming the final podium place with a last lap overtake on Matteo Bertelle - the duo had run wide together earlier in the race then stuck like glue for the rest of the laps, until Bertelle had pulled out a new race lap record to pull ahead, only to lose out for Level Up - MTA through the final corners.

Rookie Rico Salmela had been briefly third before the duo arrived, finishing a lonely fifth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Veda Pratama faded back before rallying to be top Honda for Honda Team Asia in sixth, in front of the Leopard riders, with Guido Pini seventh and 2025 race winner, Fernandez, in eighth.

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Joel Esteban was ninth on the second Level Up bike, with Scott Ogden recovering from his grid penalty and a 21st place start to complete the top ten for CIP Green Power.



Official Indonesian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 37.225s

New fastest race lap: Matteo Bertelle (2026) 1’ 37.189s

Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s

All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s

New all-time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2026, FP2) 1’ 36.690s



All the riders who moved through Q1 on Saturday received penalty sanctions from Race Direction. David Munoz was demoted three places for his contact with Ruche Moodley in Q1. Leo Rammenstorfer and Scott Ogden, along with Eddie O’Shea and Zen Mitani and were moved back down the grid 12 places for slow sectors. Hakim Danish received the harshest sanction, sent to the back of the grid for for riding slowly after posting a personal best.

Ryusei Yamanaka was 11th for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of team-mate Danish, who eventually recovered to 12th.

Adrian Cruces crashed from the group ahead, but remounted to get back in the race and in the points, crossing the line in 13th on the second CIP Green Power bike.

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The battle for the final point involved all the remaining riders on track, bar one, with Valentin Perrone 14th for Tech3, and Jesus Rios also scoring in 15th for Rivacold Snipers, with Mitani, Kiattisak Singapong (taking over from Nicola Carraro at the Snipers team), Marco Morelli and O’Shea just missing out.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

Ruche Moodley was the only other rider still in the race, re-mounting after a fall for a distant 20th.

Bothe the SIC58 Squadra Corse bikes crashed out on the first lap, with Casey O’Gorman and Rammerstorfer crashing on opposite sides on the track through the same section, at turn five, with Ryota Ogiwara, who was back for another race with CODE Motorsports, replacing the injured Cormac Buchanan, out the same lap.

Munoz had a further penalty, after a long lap trip for taking a shortcut on track the Dynavolt rider dropped back and then retired, with ice on his arm in his pit garage.

Alvaro Carpe was pinched by a move from Adrian Fernandez, seeing him crash out on lap eleven, Race Direction investigated the move , but no further action was deemed necessary.

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Joel Kelso fell on the final lap of the race.

Championship standings

A race win in front of Almansa was what was needed and Quiles delivered, taking his total to 351 points and an unbeatable 132 ahead of Almansa, securing the 2026 Moto3 title with five races remaining.

Almansa has 219 after a second place in Indonesia, with Brian Uriarte the top rookie in third overall, moving ahead of Carpe with 203, as a DNF for his team-mate saw him stay on 191. The rookie closest to the Spaniard in the overall standings is seventh placed Pratama, with 115 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 race results:

2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 32' 36.821s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +2.994s 3 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +5.156s 4 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +5.250s 5 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 10.967s 6 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +12.017s 7 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +12.317s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +12.890s 9 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +17.608s 10 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +17.659s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +22.978s 12 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +23.059s 13 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +25.772s 14 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +25.933s 15 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +26.067s 16 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +26.206s 17 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +26.536s 18 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +26.776s 19 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +27.989s 20 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1' 00.520s 21 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) DNF 22 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF 23 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 24 Ryota Ogiwara JPN CODE Motorsports (KTM) DNF 25 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 26 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF

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