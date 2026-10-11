Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Race reaction from Indonesia

Live coverage of the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Key Moments:

Jorge Martin retakes title lead: FULL POINTS

Marco Bezzecchi wins the Indonesian MotoGP: FULL RESULTS

Tyre pressure issues for Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta?

Start: Raul Fernandez leads Marco Bezzecchi.

Grid forms for the Indonesian MotoGP.

Grand Prix Start Time:

3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.

The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.

A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1.

All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.

Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.