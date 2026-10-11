Live updates from the Indonesian MotoGP race.
Live updates from the Indonesian MotoGP race.
© Gold and Goose

Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Race reaction from Indonesia

Live race updates for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Live coverage of the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Key Moments:

Grand Prix Start Time:

3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.

The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.

A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1. 

All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.

Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.

11 Oct 2026
09:41
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium

Raul Fernandez says his hand injury was worse than anyone knew.

Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
09:03
Mandalika MotoGP: Points

Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
08:57
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead

Marco Bezzecchi scored his first win since May at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
08:54
Raul: "Two fingers broken!"

Speaking in parc ferme, runner-up Raul Fernandez reveals: "I don't have one finger broken, I have two! I didn't let anyone know!"

Fernandez rode back to the pits having already discarded his glove.

08:45
Mandalika MotoGP: Race Results

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results

Start, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
08:42
Marco Bezzecchi wins!

Marco Bezzecchi wins the Indonesian MotoGP, his first grand prix victory since Mugello.

Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin complete the podium, with Martin retaking the title lead from Marc Marquez.

Ai Ogura completes a perfect all-Aprilia top four sweep.

08:40
Aprilia top 4 sweep

Ai Ogura wrestles fourth place from Pedro Acosta.

08:40
Standings - Lap 25/27

1. Marco Bezzecchi

2. Raul Fernandez +2.536s

3. Jorge Martin +4.649s

4. Pedro Acosta +9.568s
5. Ai Ogura +9.883s
6. Marc Marquez +10.594s

7. Alex Marquez +14.765s

8. Fabio Di Giannantonio +17.761s

9. Fabio Quartararo +19.459s
10. Luca Marini +20.567s
11. Enea Bastianini +20.673s
12. Brad Binder +21.294s
13. Johann Zarco +21.771s

14. Franco Morbidelli +27.426s

15. Alex Rins +29.838s
16. Diogo Moreira +30.634s

17. Maverick Viñales +44.745s

08:37
Ogura vs Acosta

Ai Ogura is now on Pedro Acosta's rear wheel, if he overtakes, it'll be an Aprilia 1-2-3-4.

08:34
Ogura vs Marc Marquez

Ai Ogura demotes Marc Marquez to sixth place, if it finishes like this Jorge Martin will retake the title lead by two points.

08:33
Fernandez fading

After losing the lead Raul Fernandez is fading from the flying Bezzecchi.

The big question is whether Jorge Martin can catch the Trackhouse rider who is now two-seconds ahead of him.

08:33
Acosta attacks

Pedro Acosta has presumably gone the 60% of laps needed for the tyre pressure and makes a genuine pass on Marc Marquez for 4th.

 

08:32
Standings - Lap 20/27

1. Marco Bezzecchi

2. Raul Fernandez +1.593s

3. Jorge Martin +3.947s

4. Marc Marquez +9.736s
5. Pedro Acosta +9.836s
6. Ai Ogura +10.507s
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio +11.201s
8. Alex Marquez +11.706s

9. Fabio Quartararo +18.315s
10. Luca Marini +18.596s
11. Brad Binder +19.744s
12. Enea Bastianini +20.298s
13. Johann Zarco +20.895s

14. Alex Rins +24.023s
15. Franco Morbidelli +24.277s
16. Diogo Moreira +25.993s

17. Maverick Viñales +40.141s

08:30
Marco Bezzecchi leads

9 laps to go and Marco Bezzecchi finally passes Raul Fernandez to take the lead into Turn 1.

Fernandez goes slightly wide.

08:28
Acosta makes way again!

Pedro Acosta gifts 4th place to Marc Marquez again... This is getting a bit farcical. They are both trying to raise their front tyre pressure so nobody wants to lead the group.

08:27
Jorge Martin

The back and forth between Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta means Jorge Martin is now four-seconds ahead and facing no threat from behind.

But can Martin close the 2.7s gap to team-mate Bezzecchi and join the victory battle?

08:25
Marc Marquez lets Acosta pass!

Now Marc Marquez returns the favour and gifts fourth place back to Pedro Acosta!

Presumably, Marquez also has tyre pressure issues.

08:24
Standings - Lap 15/27

1. Raul Fernandez
2. Marco Bezzecchi +0.450s

3. Jorge Martin +3.205s

4. Marc Marquez +6.180s
5. Pedro Acosta +6.291s
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio +7.278s
7. Ai Ogura +7.941s
8. Alex Marquez +8.740s

9. Luca Marini +14.321s
10. Fabio Quartararo +14.961s
11. Brad Binder +15.508s

12. Enea Bastianini +17.925s
13. Johann Zarco +18.137s
14. Alex Rins +18.725s
15. Diogo Moreira +19.132s
16. Franco Morbidelli +19.352s

17. Maverick Viñales +33.764s

08:22
Marc Marquez on the move - Acosta tyre pressure issues?

Marc Marquez retakes 4th place from Pedro Acosta, but replays show Acosta let the Ducati rider past. Presumably he's got tyre pressure issues with the clear air ahead.

Jorge Martin is almost three-seconds ahead of Marquez/Acosta.

08:19
Bezzecchi in the '29s

Marco Bezzecchi sets the first 1m 29s lap of the race as he hounds Fernandez.

08:18
Fernandez holds off Bezzecchi

Raul Fernandez is keeping Marco Bezzecchi at bay; it's safe to say they are not best friends after the events of yesterday and the warm-up...

08:16
Standings - Lap 10/27

1. Raul Fernandez
2. Marco Bezzecchi +0.522s

3. Jorge Martin +2.519s

4. Pedro Acosta +3.793s
5. Marc Marquez +4.033s
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio +4.668s
7. Alex Marquez +5.404s
8. Ai Ogura +5.832s

9. Luca Marini +9.535s
10. Fabio Quartararo +10.815s
11. Brad Binder +11.207s
12. Enea Bastianini +11.758s
13. Alex Rins +12.062s
14. Johann Zarco +12.341s
15. Diogo Moreira +12.923s
16. Franco Morbidelli +13.330s

17. Maverick Viñales +23.859s

08:15
Toprak Razgatlioglu pits

Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was unsure he could do the race distance with his recently dislocated shoulder, pulls into the pits. That's both Pramac Yamaha riders out.

Fabio Quartararo is the leading Yamaha in tenth, with Alex Rins in 13th,

08:14
Bezzecchi putting pressure on Fernandez

Marco Bezzecchi is within half a second of race leader Raul Fernandez, who might be starting to struggle with the finger injury.

08:12
Acosta overtakes Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta passes future team-mate Marc Marquez for fourth place.

That move means if the results stay like this, Jorge Martin (third) will regain the title lead.

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