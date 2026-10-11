Ai Ogura wrestles fourth place from Pedro Acosta.
Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Race reaction from Indonesia
Live race updates for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Live coverage of the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Key Moments:
- Jorge Martin retakes title lead: FULL POINTS
- Marco Bezzecchi wins the Indonesian MotoGP: FULL RESULTS
- Tyre pressure issues for Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta?
- Start: Raul Fernandez leads Marco Bezzecchi.
- Grid forms for the Indonesian MotoGP.
Grand Prix Start Time:
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race
After a dramatic Sprint, Marc Marquez leads the world championship heading into today's Indonesian MotoGP race.
The reigning champion snatched the title advantage from Jorge Martin after the Aprilia star suffered tyre pressure issues while leading, then lost two more places after a late scare.
A disastrous Sprint for Aprilia had begun with Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi, first and second on the grid, tangling at Turn 1.
All of which left Ai Ogura, in second, as the only RS-GP on the podium, between Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Aprilia riders will be out to make amends for the missed Sprint opportunity in the grand prix, when victory for Martin would also guarantee he retakes the title lead.
Nine-time world champion Marquez has never finished a Sunday race at Mandalika before, but will be buoyed by his Saturday speed and ready to take on the RS-GPs.
Raul Fernandez says his hand injury was worse than anyone knew.
Marco Bezzecchi scored his first win since May at the Indonesian Grand Prix.
Speaking in parc ferme, runner-up Raul Fernandez reveals: "I don't have one finger broken, I have two! I didn't let anyone know!"
Fernandez rode back to the pits having already discarded his glove.
Marco Bezzecchi wins the Indonesian MotoGP, his first grand prix victory since Mugello.
Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin complete the podium, with Martin retaking the title lead from Marc Marquez.
Ai Ogura completes a perfect all-Aprilia top four sweep.
1. Marco Bezzecchi
2. Raul Fernandez +2.536s
3. Jorge Martin +4.649s
4. Pedro Acosta +9.568s
5. Ai Ogura +9.883s
6. Marc Marquez +10.594s
7. Alex Marquez +14.765s
8. Fabio Di Giannantonio +17.761s
9. Fabio Quartararo +19.459s
10. Luca Marini +20.567s
11. Enea Bastianini +20.673s
12. Brad Binder +21.294s
13. Johann Zarco +21.771s
14. Franco Morbidelli +27.426s
15. Alex Rins +29.838s
16. Diogo Moreira +30.634s
17. Maverick Viñales +44.745s
Ai Ogura is now on Pedro Acosta's rear wheel, if he overtakes, it'll be an Aprilia 1-2-3-4.
Ai Ogura demotes Marc Marquez to sixth place, if it finishes like this Jorge Martin will retake the title lead by two points.
After losing the lead Raul Fernandez is fading from the flying Bezzecchi.
The big question is whether Jorge Martin can catch the Trackhouse rider who is now two-seconds ahead of him.
Pedro Acosta has presumably gone the 60% of laps needed for the tyre pressure and makes a genuine pass on Marc Marquez for 4th.
1. Marco Bezzecchi
2. Raul Fernandez +1.593s
3. Jorge Martin +3.947s
4. Marc Marquez +9.736s
5. Pedro Acosta +9.836s
6. Ai Ogura +10.507s
7. Fabio Di Giannantonio +11.201s
8. Alex Marquez +11.706s
9. Fabio Quartararo +18.315s
10. Luca Marini +18.596s
11. Brad Binder +19.744s
12. Enea Bastianini +20.298s
13. Johann Zarco +20.895s
14. Alex Rins +24.023s
15. Franco Morbidelli +24.277s
16. Diogo Moreira +25.993s
17. Maverick Viñales +40.141s
9 laps to go and Marco Bezzecchi finally passes Raul Fernandez to take the lead into Turn 1.
Fernandez goes slightly wide.
Pedro Acosta gifts 4th place to Marc Marquez again... This is getting a bit farcical. They are both trying to raise their front tyre pressure so nobody wants to lead the group.
The back and forth between Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta means Jorge Martin is now four-seconds ahead and facing no threat from behind.
But can Martin close the 2.7s gap to team-mate Bezzecchi and join the victory battle?
Now Marc Marquez returns the favour and gifts fourth place back to Pedro Acosta!
Presumably, Marquez also has tyre pressure issues.
1. Raul Fernandez
2. Marco Bezzecchi +0.450s
3. Jorge Martin +3.205s
4. Marc Marquez +6.180s
5. Pedro Acosta +6.291s
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio +7.278s
7. Ai Ogura +7.941s
8. Alex Marquez +8.740s
9. Luca Marini +14.321s
10. Fabio Quartararo +14.961s
11. Brad Binder +15.508s
12. Enea Bastianini +17.925s
13. Johann Zarco +18.137s
14. Alex Rins +18.725s
15. Diogo Moreira +19.132s
16. Franco Morbidelli +19.352s
17. Maverick Viñales +33.764s
Marc Marquez retakes 4th place from Pedro Acosta, but replays show Acosta let the Ducati rider past. Presumably he's got tyre pressure issues with the clear air ahead.
Jorge Martin is almost three-seconds ahead of Marquez/Acosta.
Marco Bezzecchi sets the first 1m 29s lap of the race as he hounds Fernandez.
Raul Fernandez is keeping Marco Bezzecchi at bay; it's safe to say they are not best friends after the events of yesterday and the warm-up...
1. Raul Fernandez
2. Marco Bezzecchi +0.522s
3. Jorge Martin +2.519s
4. Pedro Acosta +3.793s
5. Marc Marquez +4.033s
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio +4.668s
7. Alex Marquez +5.404s
8. Ai Ogura +5.832s
9. Luca Marini +9.535s
10. Fabio Quartararo +10.815s
11. Brad Binder +11.207s
12. Enea Bastianini +11.758s
13. Alex Rins +12.062s
14. Johann Zarco +12.341s
15. Diogo Moreira +12.923s
16. Franco Morbidelli +13.330s
17. Maverick Viñales +23.859s
Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was unsure he could do the race distance with his recently dislocated shoulder, pulls into the pits. That's both Pramac Yamaha riders out.
Fabio Quartararo is the leading Yamaha in tenth, with Alex Rins in 13th,
Marco Bezzecchi is within half a second of race leader Raul Fernandez, who might be starting to struggle with the finger injury.
Pedro Acosta passes future team-mate Marc Marquez for fourth place.
That move means if the results stay like this, Jorge Martin (third) will regain the title lead.