Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika

Marco Bezzecchi keeps slim MotoGP title hopes alive with victory at Mandalika, Valentino Rossi victories dominate his most memorable wins from Italy's 300.

Bezzecchi returns to victory, keeps MotoGP title hopes alive
Bezzecchi returns to victory, keeps MotoGP title hopes alive
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Mugello in May, sealing the 300th premier-class victory for an Italian rider at Mandalika on Sunday.

Victory was also the perfect response to his nightmare Aprilia-on-Aprilia Turn 1 tangle with Raul Fernandez in the Sprint, while keeping Bezzecchi’s slim title hopes alive.

“I feel super happy. There was a very good beginning of the year until Mugello, then some hard races, a bit of a hard time,” Bezzecchi said.

“After the injury, the comeback wasn't bad, but it was difficult to be back on the top step of the podium. But fortunately, today we were able to do it.”

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi and Fernandez swapped the lead at Turn 1, with the Italian following the injured Trackhouse rider for 18 laps before finally making his move.

“I wanted to stay in front, but Raul at the beginning was much, much stronger and it was difficult to keep contact,” Bezzecchi said.

“But after a couple of laps, I got in the rhythm, and started to ride well.

“I knew if I could stay close, but not too close, maybe I could have something more for the end. So it’s what I tried to do.

“Very happy, satisfied, everything went well.”

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Bezzecchi, like the other Aprilia riders, will be expected to support Jorge Martin if he falls out of mathematical title contention, leaves Mandalika 46 points behind the Spaniard.

“For sure, before this round, I knew maybe I had to risk a little bit more here,” he said of his title chances.

“Yesterday, of course, didn't pay off, obviously, with the race incident at the beginning.

“But, fortunately, today the race was good.

“I'm still far, but, anyway, my mentality is still the same. I will keep fighting, keep trying my best to achieve the best that I can until the end.”

Valentino Rossi wins on Yamaha debut, South Africa 2004.
Valentino Rossi wins on Yamaha debut, South Africa 2004.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, when asked to name some other memorable victories from Italy’s triple century, Bezzecchi replied:

“Vale in Welkom 2004. Vale in Laguna Seca 2008. Pecco in Sepang 2024 with Jorge, was a cool battle. Vale in Catalunya 2009… Me at Mugello 2026!”

Mandalika was Bezzecchi’s 11th premier-class victory, each at a different circuit, a feat achieved only by Freddie Spencer.

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders.
Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Start, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race after a penalty
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika warm-up, Jorge Martin falls
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio “got hit”, stuck “on the limiter” in Turn 1 mayhem
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez overtake Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez at turn 1 of the Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi responds to "angry" Raul Fernandez: "He touched me"
Marco Bezzecchi, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hits back at new MotoGP penalty for missing PR events
10m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika
57m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta fumes at MotoGP tyre pressure rule: “We looked like donkeys”
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia GP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer heads for surgery after Mandalika MotoGP injury
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez achieves “dream” Indonesian GP result
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race? Australian Grand Prix dates and schedule
3h ago
MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP