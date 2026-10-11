Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika

Marco Bezzecchi returned to the top step of the podium for the first time since Mugello in May, sealing the 300th premier-class victory for an Italian rider at Mandalika on Sunday.

Victory was also the perfect response to his nightmare Aprilia-on-Aprilia Turn 1 tangle with Raul Fernandez in the Sprint, while keeping Bezzecchi’s slim title hopes alive.

“I feel super happy. There was a very good beginning of the year until Mugello, then some hard races, a bit of a hard time,” Bezzecchi said.

“After the injury, the comeback wasn't bad, but it was difficult to be back on the top step of the podium. But fortunately, today we were able to do it.”

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Bezzecchi and Fernandez swapped the lead at Turn 1, with the Italian following the injured Trackhouse rider for 18 laps before finally making his move.

“I wanted to stay in front, but Raul at the beginning was much, much stronger and it was difficult to keep contact,” Bezzecchi said.

“But after a couple of laps, I got in the rhythm, and started to ride well.

“I knew if I could stay close, but not too close, maybe I could have something more for the end. So it’s what I tried to do.

“Very happy, satisfied, everything went well.”

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MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Bezzecchi, like the other Aprilia riders, will be expected to support Jorge Martin if he falls out of mathematical title contention, leaves Mandalika 46 points behind the Spaniard.

“For sure, before this round, I knew maybe I had to risk a little bit more here,” he said of his title chances.

“Yesterday, of course, didn't pay off, obviously, with the race incident at the beginning.

“But, fortunately, today the race was good.

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“I'm still far, but, anyway, my mentality is still the same. I will keep fighting, keep trying my best to achieve the best that I can until the end.”

Valentino Rossi wins on Yamaha debut, South Africa 2004. © Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, when asked to name some other memorable victories from Italy’s triple century, Bezzecchi replied:

“Vale in Welkom 2004. Vale in Laguna Seca 2008. Pecco in Sepang 2024 with Jorge, was a cool battle. Vale in Catalunya 2009… Me at Mugello 2026!”

Mandalika was Bezzecchi’s 11th premier-class victory, each at a different circuit, a feat achieved only by Freddie Spencer.

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Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders. © Peter McLaren