Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore” warning

Jorge Martin hailed the Indonesian Grand Prix as a “great day” as he retook the MotoGP title lead despite finishing as the third best Aprilia.

The Spaniard admitted he had been a step behind factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez throughout the Mandalika weekend.

When the pair were eliminated at Turn 1 of the Sprint, Martin looked set to take advantage, only to surrender the Saturday race lead due to low tyre pressure.

A further mistake then dropped Martin to fourth, while Marc Marquez won to take a four-point championship advantage into the grand prix.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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But Martin struck back on Sunday, fighting from sixth on the opening lap to third, and ahead of Marquez, by lap three, where he remained to the chequered flag.

Bezzecchi and Fernandez finished first and second respectively, with Martin completing an Aprilia podium lockout while Ai Ogura made it an historic top-four sweep for the manufacturer.

“Today my target was to be third, honestly,” Martin said. “All weekend Raul and Marco were a step in front of me.

“I was trying to work on my style, work on my on my pace, and today I did my maximum. I am happy about that.

“Yesterday, for sure, I missed a big opportunity to win the Sprint. But this is racing, sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.”

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Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders. © Peter McLaren

Saturday’s issue also meant Martin’s tyre pressures had been set “too safe”, or too high, for the Grand Prix.

“Today I think we were too safe and my tyre was with a big pressure and I was struggling a lot in the corners,” he said.

Nonetheless: “Today was a great day. We took back the lead, still five races to go, but I feel every time faster and faster to fight.”

"I don't feel I will struggle anymore"

Although he has not won a Grand Prix since Le Mans in May, Martin has now claimed three Sunday podiums in a row, finishing second in Austria and Japan before taking third at Mandalika.

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“I’m happy to have my third podium in a row with Aprilia. This is super nice. I am confident that I will be fast in all the races to come.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

“For sure, there were races where I thought I was going to struggle, and, indeed, I was struggling.

“Now I don't feel I will struggle anymore, I will be really competitive, and I'm really focused on what's coming.”

What is looming is a five-round title fight with reigning champion Marquez, who leaves Indonesia just two points behind Martin.

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