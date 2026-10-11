Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore” warning

Jorge Martin reclaimed the MotoGP championship lead in Indonesia and declared he expects to be competitive at all of the remaining rounds.

Jorge Martin: “Great day” to retake title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
Jorge Martin: “Great day” to retake title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin hailed the Indonesian Grand Prix as a “great day” as he retook the MotoGP title lead despite finishing as the third best Aprilia.

The Spaniard admitted he had been a step behind factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez throughout the Mandalika weekend.

When the pair were eliminated at Turn 1 of the Sprint, Martin looked set to take advantage, only to surrender the Saturday race lead due to low tyre pressure.

A further mistake then dropped Martin to fourth, while Marc Marquez won to take a four-point championship advantage into the grand prix.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But Martin struck back on Sunday, fighting from sixth on the opening lap to third, and ahead of Marquez, by lap three, where he remained to the chequered flag.

Bezzecchi and Fernandez finished first and second respectively, with Martin completing an Aprilia podium lockout while Ai Ogura made it an historic top-four sweep for the manufacturer.

“Today my target was to be third, honestly,” Martin said. “All weekend Raul and Marco were a step in front of me.

“I was trying to work on my style, work on my on my pace, and today I did my maximum.  I am happy about that.

“Yesterday, for sure, I missed a big opportunity to win the Sprint. But this is racing, sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.”

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders.
Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 riders.
© Peter McLaren

Saturday’s issue also meant Martin’s tyre pressures had been set “too safe”, or too high, for the Grand Prix.

“Today I think we were too safe and my tyre was with a big pressure and I was struggling a lot in the corners,” he said.

Nonetheless: “Today was a great day. We took back the lead, still five races to go, but I feel every time faster and faster to fight.”

"I don't feel I will struggle anymore"

Although he has not won a Grand Prix since Le Mans in May, Martin has now claimed three Sunday podiums in a row, finishing second in Austria and Japan before taking third at Mandalika.

“I’m happy to have my third podium in a row with Aprilia. This is super nice. I am confident that I will be fast in all the races to come.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

“For sure, there were races where I thought I was going to struggle, and, indeed, I was struggling.

“Now I don't feel I will struggle anymore, I will be really competitive, and I'm really focused on what's coming.”

What is looming is a five-round title fight with reigning champion Marquez, who leaves Indonesia just two points behind Martin.

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Aprilia
MotoGP
Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore” warning
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Start, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race after a penalty
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika warm-up, Jorge Martin falls
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio “got hit”, stuck “on the limiter” in Turn 1 mayhem
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez overtake Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez at turn 1 of the Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin says MotoGP Sprint win “was done” but “I had to let Marc pass”
Marc Marquez leads Sprint, Jorge Martin runs wide, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hits back at new MotoGP penalty for missing PR events
10m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika
57m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
1h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta fumes at MotoGP tyre pressure rule: “We looked like donkeys”
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia GP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer heads for surgery after Mandalika MotoGP injury
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez achieves “dream” Indonesian GP result
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
When is the next MotoGP race? Australian Grand Prix dates and schedule
3h ago
MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list after the 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP