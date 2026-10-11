Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium

Raul Fernandez says his hand injury was worse than anyone knew

Raul Fernandez was more injured than he said in Indonesia
Raul Fernandez was more injured than he said in Indonesia
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez says he kept the true nature of his hand injury a secret after finishing second at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard suffered a broken finger in a collision with Aprilia stablemate Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint.

Having qualified on pole for the first time, Raul Fernandez’s participation in the grand prix was in doubt.

He did take the start and went on to finish second, having led for 18 of the 27 laps.

Raul Fernandez, finger injury, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, finger injury, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, he revealed afterwards that his injury was worse than anyone knew because he’d actually broken two fingers.

“I didn’t have more,” he said in parc ferme.

“I don’t really know what I can say, because for me it was really difficult when I crashed and I saw immediately my hand.

“I knew before going to the Clinica that I had broken my finger, the one I normally use to brake.

“So, when I saw that I thought maybe I wouldn’t be able to start from pole [in the main race].

“This morning when I woke up, I saw that I didn’t have one - I had two broken fingers!

“And no one knew. I tried to not say anything, just keep the pain for me and just keep my focus on the race.”

Fernandez ‘started from zero’ after injury

Trackhouse had to make adjustments to his bike’s handlebars to allow him to ride with his hand injury.

However, he admits that all of his reference points were “completely zero” as he had to change what finger he used to brake.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Normally I brake with that one [index finger] and this morning I was not able to use that one,” he told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“I saw that when I jumped [on the bike] this morning to see if I could race or not, I took up the [normal hand] position and the problem was not the handlebar: the problem for me was how could I brake?

“The team did some changes on the position of my hand, a little change in position of the brake.

“I feel that, OK, now it’s time to try on track because on the bike I felt good.

“So, I tried it this morning. The worst part of that was the reference I had the rest of the weekend was completely zero, because I was starting from zero.

“The reference for how I brake, for how I take the corners, was completely different.

“It was difficult to manage, but finally we got to make the race, we got an amazing podium.

“After 13, 14 laps I was almost destroyed. I felt super painful because to keep my focus on the handlebar and not make a mistake was super difficult.”

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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