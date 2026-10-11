When is the next MotoGP race? Australian Grand Prix dates and schedule

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the Australian Grand Prix

MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
© Gold and Goose

The 18th round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place at the Australian Grand Prix on the weekend of 23-25 October.

The 17th round of the 2026 season took place last weekend at the Indonesian Grand Prix, where Marco Bezzecchi won the main race.

Marc Marquez took a surprise sprint victory after issues for chief title rival Jorge Martin, though the Aprilia rider was third in the grand prix.

Heading to the Australian Grand Prix, Martin leads Marquez by just two points with five rounds remaining.

2025 Australian MotoGP
2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP’s annual trip to Australia will mark its final visit to Phillip Island, as the event moves to a street track in Adelaide in 2027.

This has been hugely controversial among fans, who view Phillip Island as one of the most significant tracks on the current calendar.

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.

When is the 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Australian Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 23-25 October and marks the first of a triple-header.

MotoGP first came to Phillip Island in the late 1980s, and it became the permanent home of the Australian Grand Prix from 1996.

Raul Fernandez won the 2025 Australian Grand Prix for Trackhouse Aprilia, which marked his first victory in MotoGP.

What is the 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix schedule?

Friday

FP1 - 12:45am - 1:30am BST

Practice - 5am - 6am BST

Saturday

FP2 - 12:10am - 12:40am BST

Q1 - 12:50am - 1:05am BST

Q2 - 1:15am - 1:30am BST

Sprint - 5am BST

Warm-up - 11:40pm - 11:50pm BST

Sunday

Race - 3am GMT

*The clocks will go back on 25 October at 2am

How can I watch the 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix for free?

The 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix will be available for free in the UK only through highlights on Monday evening after the race.

UK viewers can watch every MotoGP race live through an HBO Max subscription or through MotoGP’s video pass.

Costs of these subscriptions start from £25.99 per month and €44.99 for the rest of the year.

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Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
When is the next MotoGP race? Australian Grand Prix dates and schedule
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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