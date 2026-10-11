Fermin Aldeguer heads for surgery after Mandalika MotoGP injury

Defending Mandalika MotoGP winner Fermin Aldeguer's 2026 weekend has ended with a hand fracture in Sunday's grand prix.

The Gresini Ducati rider rose from sixth to fourth on the opening lap, but then fell at Turn 16.

It was Aldeguer's fourth accident of the weekend but, unlike the others, he didn't escape unharmed and the young Spaniard will require surgery for a fracture to his right hand:

A Gresini statement read: "[Fermin Aldeguer] has sustained a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal bone in his right hand and will require surgery.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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'The Spaniard will fly back tonight and will undergo surgery in Barcelona (Doctor Angel Charte - MotoGP Medical Director)"

It's the third significant injury for Aldeguer this year, having missed pre-season testing and the opening Thai round due to a fractured femur, then been sidelined for three races due to a fractured vertebra at Assen.

Aldeguer also recently underwent surgery to remove some of the metalwork in his left leg.

The future VR46 Ducati rider, currently tenth in the world championship, has one weekend off before the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.