2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round seventeen, the Indonesian Moto3 Grand Prix, where Brian Uriarte secured pole position.

Brian Uriarte secured pole position for the Moto3 race in Indonesia
Brian Uriarte secured pole position for the Moto3 race in Indonesia
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix saw Brian Uriarte time his final run the best to find track space and finish with the top time in Q2 for his third pole position, the latest coming at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie excelled in qualifying on his first visit to Indonesia, already topping the timing screens, the Spanish rider was able to go even quicker near the end of the session to finish on pole, with his lap alone, a 1’ 36.861s best.

A winner from pole at the last round in Japan, David Almansa arrived as the fastest rider on Friday, but had dropped to tenth. With time for a final flying lap to challenge Uriarte, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was out front and clear on track, his solo lap taking him to second, finishing just 0.087s slower.

There was little separating the next few riders with Alvaro Carpe picking up a place on his final run, to ensure both the Red Bull KTM Ajo bikes will feature on the front row on Sunday.

The Leopard riders both made a leap at the end of the session. Adrian Fernandez moved form 11tth to fourth over the line for the final time to be the top Honda rider, as Guido Pini picked up two places as he reached the chequered flag for fifth.

Championship leader Maximo Quiles has a title shot in Indonesia, and proved he was up for the fight after topping FP2 earlier in the day with a new lap record. The Aspar rider could not match that pace in the vital Q2 session, with a small fall also hindering the number 28 on his way to sixth, after being shuffled back.

Home rider, Honda Team Asia rookie Veda Pratama was seventh quickest, ahead of Matteo Bertelle, the first rider over half a second from the lead time for Level UP - MTA in eighth.

Adran Cruces claimed ninth for CIP Green Power with Casey O’Gorman holding onto a top ten placing after falling chasing improvements behind Quiles foe SIC58 Squadra Corse.

David Munoz was late out of the pits after joining the Q2 session, then hit yellow flags, leading to cancelled laps and 14th still the best of the riders to move on from Q1 for the Dynavolt team.

Rico Salmela fell while 13th , dropping to 16th by the end of the session for the Tech3 team.


Official Indonesian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 37.225s
Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s
All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s
New all-time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2026, FP2) 1’ 36.690s

Q1-Scott Ogden’s late lap secures Q2 place

Scott Ogden (15th in Q2) had already secured a provisional top four spot, but sitting in the last of the progression places meant the British rider needed to make the most of his final run, with all red sectors on his last flying lap taking the number 19 bikes to the top of the session and safe.

After looking capable of the best lap early in the session, Hakim Danish (18th in Q2) was one of several riders to run into the gravel early on as the group looked for track space, top just before Ogden’s lap the MT Helmets rider moved up from second, joined by Munoz and SIC58 Squadra Corse rider Leo Rammerstorfer (17th in Q2).

Munoz finished the session under investigation after a move diving up the inside of Ruche Moodley lead to contact.

Valentin Perrone was the rider just missing iust his last push improved his placing in the session for Tech3 but only to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

A late fall for Eddie O’Shea saw his GRYD team-mate Joel Kelso hit his yellow flag behind, losing what would have been his best run, with neither rider progressing.

There was no comeback escape this time for the second Aspar. Marco Morelli spent much of the early part of the session at the front of the main group on track, providing a tow, and when free his last lap was an improvement, but only form 11th to eighth, for 22nd on the grid.

Ryota Ogiwara returns after a home replacement ride in Japan, back in at CODE Motorsports for Cormac Buchanan. The Japanese rider fell in the session after a solid start, leaving him 20th overall.

Rivacold Snipers now have Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (24th) no longer listed as a substitute, taking over from Nicola Carraro at the team.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1' 36.861s
2David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.087s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.243s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.317s
5Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.342s
6Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.355s
7Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.385s
8Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.545s
9Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.642s
10Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.703s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.752s
12Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.779s
13Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.897s
14David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.980s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.278s
16Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.630s
17Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.974s
18Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.758s
Q1
19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)1' 38.184s
20Ryota OgiwaraJPNCODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 38.287s
21Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)1' 38.307s
22Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1' 38.394s
23Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)1' 38.396s
24Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 38.418s
25Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)1' 38.495s
26Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)1' 39.133s


 

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, Indonesia
Indonesia

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