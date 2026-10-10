2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 Indonesian Grand Prix saw Brian Uriarte time his final run the best to find track space and finish with the top time in Q2 for his third pole position, the latest coming at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie excelled in qualifying on his first visit to Indonesia, already topping the timing screens, the Spanish rider was able to go even quicker near the end of the session to finish on pole, with his lap alone, a 1’ 36.861s best.

A winner from pole at the last round in Japan, David Almansa arrived as the fastest rider on Friday, but had dropped to tenth. With time for a final flying lap to challenge Uriarte, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was out front and clear on track, his solo lap taking him to second, finishing just 0.087s slower.

There was little separating the next few riders with Alvaro Carpe picking up a place on his final run, to ensure both the Red Bull KTM Ajo bikes will feature on the front row on Sunday.

The Leopard riders both made a leap at the end of the session. Adrian Fernandez moved form 11tth to fourth over the line for the final time to be the top Honda rider, as Guido Pini picked up two places as he reached the chequered flag for fifth.

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Championship leader Maximo Quiles has a title shot in Indonesia, and proved he was up for the fight after topping FP2 earlier in the day with a new lap record. The Aspar rider could not match that pace in the vital Q2 session, with a small fall also hindering the number 28 on his way to sixth, after being shuffled back.

Home rider, Honda Team Asia rookie Veda Pratama was seventh quickest, ahead of Matteo Bertelle, the first rider over half a second from the lead time for Level UP - MTA in eighth.

Adran Cruces claimed ninth for CIP Green Power with Casey O’Gorman holding onto a top ten placing after falling chasing improvements behind Quiles foe SIC58 Squadra Corse.

David Munoz was late out of the pits after joining the Q2 session, then hit yellow flags, leading to cancelled laps and 14th still the best of the riders to move on from Q1 for the Dynavolt team.

Rico Salmela fell while 13th , dropping to 16th by the end of the session for the Tech3 team.

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Official Indonesian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 37.225s

Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s

All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s

New all-time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2026, FP2) 1’ 36.690s

Q1-Scott Ogden’s late lap secures Q2 place

Scott Ogden (15th in Q2) had already secured a provisional top four spot, but sitting in the last of the progression places meant the British rider needed to make the most of his final run, with all red sectors on his last flying lap taking the number 19 bikes to the top of the session and safe.

After looking capable of the best lap early in the session, Hakim Danish (18th in Q2) was one of several riders to run into the gravel early on as the group looked for track space, top just before Ogden’s lap the MT Helmets rider moved up from second, joined by Munoz and SIC58 Squadra Corse rider Leo Rammerstorfer (17th in Q2).

Munoz finished the session under investigation after a move diving up the inside of Ruche Moodley lead to contact.

Valentin Perrone was the rider just missing iust his last push improved his placing in the session for Tech3 but only to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

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A late fall for Eddie O’Shea saw his GRYD team-mate Joel Kelso hit his yellow flag behind, losing what would have been his best run, with neither rider progressing.

There was no comeback escape this time for the second Aspar. Marco Morelli spent much of the early part of the session at the front of the main group on track, providing a tow, and when free his last lap was an improvement, but only form 11th to eighth, for 22nd on the grid.

Ryota Ogiwara returns after a home replacement ride in Japan, back in at CODE Motorsports for Cormac Buchanan. The Japanese rider fell in the session after a solid start, leaving him 20th overall.

Rivacold Snipers now have Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (24th) no longer listed as a substitute, taking over from Nicola Carraro at the team.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

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Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1' 36.861s 2 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.087s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.243s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.317s 5 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.342s 6 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.355s 7 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.385s 8 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.545s 9 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.642s 10 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.703s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.752s 12 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.779s 13 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.897s 14 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.980s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.278s 16 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.630s 17 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.974s 18 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +2.758s Q1 19 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1' 38.184s 20 Ryota Ogiwara JPN CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1' 38.287s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) 1' 38.307s 22 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1' 38.394s 23 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) 1' 38.396s 24 Kiattisak Singhapong THA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1' 38.418s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1' 38.495s 26 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 1' 39.133s



