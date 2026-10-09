2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round seventeen, the Indonesian Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest.
The first day of action for Moto3 at the Pertamina Mandalika track saw David Almansa battling title leader Maximo Quiles to lead the riders moving directly to Q2, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.
After winning from pole in Japan, David Almansa remains closest on points to Quiles, and the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was doing everything he could to keep the momentum in his favour.
The Spanish rider had already come out on top in the first session, with the top time swapping between the duo in the timed Practice session, with Almansa coming back with a 1’37.169s lap to lead the 14 riders going straight to the second qualifying session.
Maximo Quiles has a shot at picking up the title in Indonesia, and put in the most laps in Practice on his way to second in the session for Aspar, just 0.088s slower.
Matteo Bertelle saw his late time attack move him into third for Level Up - MTA, passing Alvaro Carpe who was fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Adrian Fernandez made a late push count finishing Friday in fifth for Leopard as the top Honda and the last rider within half a second of the lead time, having secured pole at the circuit last season.
Ryusei Yamanaka was sixth quickest for MT Helmets, ahead of the best placed rookie, Brian Uriarte in seventh on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.
Fellow rookie Casey O’Gorman was a close eighth after a late improvement for SIC58 Squarda Corse, ahead of fellow class newcomer for the year Jesus Rios, who went ten places better than he did in the morning session, to finish the day ninth for Rivacold Snipers.
Guido Pini completed the top ten on the second Leopard Entry.
It was a strong day for the rookies with Rico Salmela also moving directly to Q2 for Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 11th despite losing his mud guard in the session , ahead of home rider Veda Pratama who was 12th for Honda Team Asia.
The final progression places went to CIP Green Power rider Adrian Cruces in 13th and Joel Esteban who took 14th in Practice for Level Up - MTA.
David Munoz was close on his final run, but ultimately just missed out on the second Dynavolt bike, finishing Practice in 15th.
Aspar’s Marco Morelli, who was top on Friday last time out in Japan, and CIP Green Power’s Scott Ogden were both inside the top 14 until the final minutes of the session, pushed back to 16th and 17th respectively behind the improving Munoz.
Hakim Danish fell early in the session, with big repair work needed to his MT Helmets bike, the rookie made it back on track but the damage was done, leaving him 18th at the end of the session.
After a strong start in FP1, both GRYD Racing bikes crashed at the same corner, turn ten - That left Joel Kelso in 20th after a heavy fall, while Eddie O’Shea dropped to 24th after his slide into the gravel.
After appearing in Japan, Ryota Ogiwara (25th) continues at CODE Motorsports for Cormac Buchanan.
Over at Rivacold Snipers, Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (26th) is no longer listed as a substitute, taking over from Nicola Carraro at the team.
Moto3 Practice times:
2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1' 37.169s
|2
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.088s
|3
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.258s
|4
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.389s
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.485s
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.616s
|7
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.622s
|8
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.744s
|9
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.813s
|10
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.814s
|11
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.850s
|12
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.871s
|13
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.877s
|14
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.892s
|15
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.901s
|16
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.922s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.944s
|18
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.181s
|19
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.270s
|20
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+1.358s
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.452s
|22
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.457s
|23
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.506s
|24
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+1.764s
|25
|Ryota Ogiwara
|JPN
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.837s
|26
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.136s
Official Indonesian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 37.225s
Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s
All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s
Free Practice 1
The first session saw Almansa react to a challenge to his lead, moving half a second clear of Carpe.
Long-term leader Quiles was third quickest, with the GRYD Racing riders picking up places late in the session trailing the number 28 bike to finish the session with Kelso in fourth and O’Shea in fifth.
Pratama was the top rookie in FP1, in tenth.
There were two small crashes for Leo Rammerstorfer, with Singhapong also hitting the deck. Danish ran wide earlier in the session but stayed upright.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto3 FP1 times:
2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1' 37.515s
|2
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.526s
|3
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.691s
|4
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD Racing (Honda)
|+0.729s
|5
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - Racing (Honda)
|+0.815s
|6
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.072s
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.146s
|8
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.213s
|9
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.215s
|10
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.231s
|11
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.298s
|12
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.315s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.480s
|14
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.503s
|15
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.544s
|16
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.574s
|17
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.589s
|18
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.616s
|19
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.713s
|20
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.850s
|21
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.861s
|22
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.145s
|23
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.216s
|24
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.476s
|25
|Ryota Ogiwara
|JPN
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+2.822s
|26
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+3.659s