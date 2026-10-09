2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round seventeen, the Indonesian Grand Prix, where David Almansa was fastest.

David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 on Friday in Indonesia
David Almansa was fastest in Moto3 on Friday in Indonesia
© Gold and Goose

The first day of action for Moto3 at the Pertamina Mandalika track saw David Almansa battling title leader Maximo Quiles to lead the riders moving directly to Q2, ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

After winning from pole in Japan, David Almansa remains closest on points to Quiles, and the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was doing everything he could to keep the momentum in his favour.

The Spanish rider had already come out on top in the first session, with the top time swapping between the duo in the timed Practice session, with Almansa coming back with a 1’37.169s lap to lead the 14 riders going straight to the second qualifying session.

Maximo Quiles has a shot at picking up the title in Indonesia, and put in the most laps in Practice on his way to second in the session for Aspar, just 0.088s slower.

Matteo Bertelle saw his late time attack move him into third for Level Up - MTA, passing Alvaro Carpe who was fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Adrian Fernandez made a late push count finishing Friday in fifth for Leopard as the top Honda and the last rider within half a second of the lead time, having secured pole at the circuit last season.

Ryusei Yamanaka was sixth quickest for MT Helmets, ahead of the best placed rookie, Brian Uriarte in seventh on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.

Fellow rookie Casey O’Gorman was a close eighth after a late improvement for SIC58 Squarda Corse, ahead of fellow class newcomer for the year Jesus Rios, who went ten places better than he did in the morning session, to finish the day ninth for Rivacold Snipers.

Guido Pini completed the top ten on the second Leopard Entry.

It was a strong day for the rookies with Rico Salmela also moving directly to Q2 for Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 11th despite losing his mud guard in the session , ahead of home rider Veda Pratama who was 12th for Honda Team Asia.

The final progression places went to CIP Green Power rider Adrian Cruces in 13th and Joel Esteban who took 14th in Practice for Level Up - MTA.

David Munoz was close on his final run, but ultimately just missed out on the second Dynavolt bike, finishing Practice in 15th.

Aspar’s Marco Morelli, who was top on Friday last time out in Japan, and CIP Green Power’s Scott Ogden were both inside the top 14 until the final minutes of the session, pushed back to 16th and 17th respectively behind the improving Munoz.

Hakim Danish fell early in the session, with big repair work needed to his MT Helmets bike, the rookie made it back on track but the damage was done, leaving him 18th at the end of the session.

After a strong start in FP1, both GRYD Racing bikes crashed at the same corner, turn ten - That left Joel Kelso in 20th after a heavy fall, while Eddie O’Shea dropped to 24th after his slide into the gravel.

After appearing in Japan, Ryota Ogiwara (25th) continues at CODE Motorsports for Cormac Buchanan.

Over at Rivacold Snipers, Thai rider Kiattisak Singhapong (26th)  is no longer listed as a substitute, taking over from Nicola Carraro at the team.


Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 37.169s
2Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.088s
3Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.258s
4Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.389s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.485s
6Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.616s
7Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.622s
8Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.744s
9Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.813s
10Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+0.814s
11Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.850s
12Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.871s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.877s
14Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.892s
15David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.901s
16Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.922s
17Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.944s
18Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.181s
19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.270s
20Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+1.358s
21Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.452s
22Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.457s
23Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.506s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+1.764s
25Ryota OgiwaraJPNCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.837s
26Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.136s


Official Indonesian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Jose Antonio Rueda (2025) 1’ 37.225s
Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s
All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2025) 1’ 37.022s


Free Practice 1

The first session saw Almansa react to a challenge to his lead, moving half a second clear of Carpe.

Long-term leader Quiles was third quickest, with the GRYD Racing riders picking up places late in the session trailing the number 28 bike to finish the session with Kelso in fourth and O’Shea in fifth.

Pratama was the top rookie in FP1, in tenth.

There were two small crashes for Leo Rammerstorfer, with Singhapong also hitting the deck. Danish ran wide earlier in the session but stayed upright.


FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:
 

2026 Indonesian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1' 37.515s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.526s
3Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.691s
4Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.729s
5Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.815s
6Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.072s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.146s
8Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.213s
9Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+1.215s
10Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.231s
11David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.298s
12Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.315s
13Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.480s
14Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.503s
15Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.544s
16Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.574s
17Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.589s
18Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.616s
19Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.713s
20Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.850s
21Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.861s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.145s
23Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.216s
24Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.476s
25Ryota OgiwaraJPNCODE Motorsports (KTM)+2.822s
26Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +3.659s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Mandalika International Street Circuit, Lombok, Indonesia
Indonesia

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