2026 Malaysian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round nineteen, the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles returned to pole position.

Maximo Quiles picked up his third Moto3 pole position of 2026 at Sepang.
Maximo Quiles picked up his third Moto3 pole position of 2026 at Sepang.
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying for the Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix saw 2026 champion Maximo Quiles pick up just his third pole position of the year, at Sepang.

The Aspar rider was sat in seventh after his first run, and took it upon himself to fight back, leading around the trio on track that would go on to make up the front row, finishing Q2 with a 2’ 10.396s session best lap.

At the back of the trio, rookie Brian Uriarte moved up a place into second for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just 0.084s slower, with the front row completed by another rookie, home rider Hakim Danish, sat between the duo on track and moving from sixth to third to complete an all KTM front row.

2025 polesitter at Sepang, David Almansa, was fastest on Friday, topped the earlier FP2 session and was sat in provisional pole before the trio knocked him back to fourth. The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider responded, starting his final lap with a red sector, before joining Uriarte in a late crash after touching the paint, leaving the Spaniard fourth.

Alvaro Carpe was fifth quickest on the second Ajo bike, ahead of Matteo Bertelle in sixth for Level Up - MTA and Joel Kelso, the best of the Honda riders in seventh for GRYD Racing.

Veda Pratama took pole for the first time just a week ago, but the weather at Phillip Island prevented the rookie from taking up the first slot on the grid. This time the Honda Team Asia rider was eighth, ahead of the top Leopard bike in qualifying, withAdrian Fernandez on board, in ninth.

David Munoz completed the top ten in Q2 for the Dynavolt squad.

Marco Morelli was the best of the riders to move on from Q1, in 12th for Aspar.

Rico Salmela also ran into the gravel in the session, leaving the Tech3 rider last, in 18th.


Official Malaysian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Alonso (2025) 2’ 11.047s
Best Pole: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.542s
All-time lap record: Adrian Fernandez (2024) 2’ 09.542s


Q1 - Adrian Cruces on top, as Marco Morelli leaves it late to progress

The first flying lap from CIP Green Power rider Cruces (17th in Q2) was enough to send him straight to the top of the timesheets, taking over from Guido Pini (14th in Q2)  who was first to set a flying lap in the session for Leopard, moving on to Q2 in second.

The remaining two progression places went to Ryusei Yamanaka (15th in Q2) for MT Helmets in third, with Morelli out first for his final run, solo around the track, to pick up a place for fourth after the chequered flag, while the big group who left pit lane last had no response as they all took the flag instead of getting in a final time attack, including Zen Mitani.

That knocked Mitani out, having looked stronger with plenty of Sepang experience from his Asia Talent Cup days, leaving the Honda team Asia rider in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Valentin Perrone needed to qualify well to recover from his incoming long lap penalty, moving into Malaysia after no race was held for the class in Australia, to serve as there was no Phillip Island race to do so, but was sixth, so will line up 20th for Tech 3.

Kiattisak Singapong clipped Leo Rammerstorfer while passing, on his way to seventh in Q1 for the Snipers team, but contributing to the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider placing last, with Race Direction reviewing the move after the session.

There are only 25 riders in Malaysia, with Cormac Buchanan still out of action, but this time not replaced by CODE Motorsports.


Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto3 Qualifying Results:

2026 Malaysian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)2' 10.396s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.084s
3Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.133s
4David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.175s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.208s
6Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.448s
7Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+0.459s
8Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.465s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.702s
10David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.733s
11Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.742s
12Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.805s
13Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+0.890s
14Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+1.041s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.043s
16Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.187s
17Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.357s
18Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.371s
Q1
19Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)2' 11.764s
20Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)2' 11.823s
21Kiattisak SinghapongTHARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2' 11.981s
22Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)2' 11.997s
23Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2' 12.130s
24Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)2' 12.713s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)2' 12.819s

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Malaysia
Sepang International Circuit

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