Sponsored: Insta360, sponsor of Marc Marquez, launches X5 - "The smartest, toughest camera ever made'"

Insta360, a key sponsor of Marc Marquez, have unveiled a new 8K camera with similar attributes to the MotoGP rider.

Camera company Insta360 sponsor the Ducati star’s helmet, enabling breathtaking 360° footage from the sport’s top rider.

They have now launched Insta360 X5 described as “the smartest, toughest 360° camera ever made”.

Marquez fans might liken those attributes to their favourite MotoGP star.

Insta360 X5 is the most rugged camera of its kind © Crash

Insta360 unveils ultra tough X5

Like Marquez on the MotoGP track, the X5 is a super-tough new camera which is the most rugged of its kind.

Any concern about breaking the glass need not exist. The lenses are built from ultra-durable glass so they will capture your ride from thrilling angles without any damage.

The Insta360 X5 has a first-of-its kind component to the lens which makes it a must-have for motorcyclists.

The lens system is replaceable meaning you can swap your lenses while on the go.

This is a new industry topping feature. Never again must you continue your ride with a damaged lens, waiting to swap it when you’re home!

Audio quality is better than ever thanks to technology to help deal with the sound of wind gusts while riding at high speeds. This is a first of its kind for 360-degree cameras.

A multi-layer steel mesh wind guard is featured on the body of the camera, which in conjunction with a boosted audio algorithm reduces the noise of wind. Simply select Wind Reduction Mode on the camera for optimal audio quality in windy conditions.

You can also use Voice Enhancement Mode to reduce background noise to create crystal clear vlog recordings. The X5 is also compatible with numerous bluetooth motorcycle headsets, such as the SENA and Cardo range of devices.

Attaching accessories to the Insta360 X5 is easier than ever thanks to magnetic mounting, while battery anxiety can be left behind with quick charging and a 185-minute battery life.

The result is that this unique camera can capture you in full flow just like it does for Marc Marquez.

Insta360 X5 can shoot an impossible third-person view © Crash

The genius of the X5 is that it can shoot an impossible third-person view.

You’ve never missed a moment of Marquez sensationally taking his bike around a high-speed corner, so why should it be any different for you?

The X5's 8K 30fps 360° video looks better than ever, with supersampling from 11K to 8K resulting in minimal loss of image quality for true-to-life shots.

But resolution is just part of what determines image quality.

This 360° camera records everything - and we mean everything. You don’t need to worry about framing something right, or missing an epic moment. Just shoot, and the X5 will do the rest.

The X5 knows you don’t have time on your motorcycle to perfectly line up a beautiful shot. But it doesn’t matter because the X5 can take care of that itself.

The invisible selfie stick effect allows otherwise impossible third-person shots which is game-changing for motorcyclists.

Insta360 X5 © Crash

This is how footage is captured of Marquez on the MotoGP track, and now the same technology is available for your ride.

Want to capture footage similar to Marc Marquez’s onboard of a night race, such as the Qatar MotoGP?

The X5’s PureVideo function allows you to capture remarkable footage in a low light setting.

The sensors are 144% larger than the previous model, and the computing power is 140% better, resulting in clearer, brighter and more vivid pictures.

Just like Marquez crossing the finishing line at night in Qatar, you have the ability to create fresh and industry-leading footage with the X5 even when the light is lower.

When it’s time to get home and take the leathers off, the X5 knows that you just want to easily edit the incredible footage from your ride.

You don’t need to become a professional video editor to easily dive into the post-production package that this device offers.

Its editing revamp gives you a sleeker interface and new tools which makes your job a lot quicker and easier.

Don’t worry about fisheye distortion, that’s fixed with one tap of a button. You can even ask it to automatically edit using AI technology.

If that’s not for you, select one of the 40+ AI templates to begin your edit with.

But if you fancy yourself as an expert, the X5 still enables you to work with a full, manual editing suite.

The X5 provides free access to Insta360 Studio, the desktop editing software, and the mobile app.

