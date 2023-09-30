Moto3 riders penalised for \u2018hand off the handlegrip\u2019
2023 Japanese MotoGP: Saturday Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin heading into the Motegi Sprint race after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.
The inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Japanese round.
Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, attempted a return in Friday practice before being declared unfit due to the pain in his right leg.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will take over from Rins on Saturday, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continuing in place of Bastianini at Ducati.
Also on track is Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020. The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.
Joan Mir will have one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while factory KTM riders Brad Binder - fastest on Friday - and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available.
Jorge Martin is untouchable for pole position and will be joined on the front row by Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller.
Binder delivers to rise from 10th to 5th.
1min to go, front two rows: Martin, Bagnaia, Miller, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio, Marquez.
But not for long. Bagnaia climbs to second and Bezzecchi to fourth.
Martin isn't able to improve but Marquez is towed from 6th to 4th.
Meanwhile Marc Marquez has picked new lap record holder Martin to follow on his final run.
Bagnaia improves from 8th to 3rd with Bezzecchi slotting into 7th on his first complete flying lap.
Bezzecchi is back out to try and set a time - Bagnaia overtakes him on his out lap, proving the world champion isn't worried about towing Bez around.
7mins to go: Martin, Miller, di Giannantonio, M.Marquez, Binder, P.Espargaro, Zarco, Bagnaia, R.Fernandez, Vinales, A.Espargaro.
Fabio di Giannantonio continues his impressive weekend with third ahead of Marc Marquez as the mid-session tyre changes get underway.
Martin blasts 0.6s clear of the field with a new lap record, with Jack Miller now in second for KTM.
Bezzecchi is already back in the VR46 pits.
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez is chasing Jorge Martin, the pair are first and second.
Bezzecchi loses the front into the fast left-hander after the tunnel and is launched through the gravel. Fortunately, he's okay and getting a lift back to the pits with someone from Aprilia.
All riders except Jack Miller are using the hard front tyre, combined with the soft rear.
Big accident for Marco Bezzecchi.
The 15-minute Qualifying 2 session begins at Motegi.
Fabio Quartararo limps back to his seat in the Yamaha pits. Cal Crutchlow is reported to be fuming at only getting 4 laps (most did 7 or 8) and will start 19th.
Quartararo tows Marc Marquez to the chequered flag. Neither rider improves, but while Marquez stays fastest Quartararo drops to 4th and is out of Qualifying 2!
Raul Fernandez joins Marquez in progressing to Qualifying 2.
Mir crashes on his final lap.
Raul Fernandez knocks Quartararo out of second place.
This will be interesting: Marc Marquez leaves the pits behind Quartararo. Will the Frenchman ignore the Honda behind him?
Cal Crutchlow still hasn't set a lap time.
Mid-session pit stops are underway, it's still Marquez and Quartararo in the top two, followed by rookie Augusto Fernandez, Oliveira, Raul Fernandez and Morbidelli.
Quartararo momentarily goes fastest before Marquez sets his first sub-1 44sec lap of the weekend to regain P1.