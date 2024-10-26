2024 Thai MotoGP: Sprint as it happened

That's all from our live coverage of Saturday in Thailand.
Keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net throughout the day for all of the latest reaction from the Buriram paddock.
Join us again on Sunday from 8am UK time for live coverage of the grand prix.
With just three rounds to go, Jorge Martin takes a 20-point title lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia into Saturday at the Thai MotoGP.
Momentum is very much with Martin, who beat Bagnaia in both Phillip Island races and took a clean sweep of Pole Position, Sprint and Grand Prix victories at Buriram last year.
But both title contenders will need to watch out for the likes of last weekend’s Phillip Island winner Marc Marquez, who was twice victorious at Buriram for Honda.
KTM fought for victory with Brad Binder one year ago, when Marco Bezzecchi and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo were also in the top five.
Due to the heat and stress on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.
Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin, who crashed in Q2.
After a dry Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.
The sprint starts at 9am UK time.
Enea Bastianini dominates the Thailand sprint, as Martin takes a crucial second ahead of Bagnaia to increase his championship lead to 22 points.
Marc Marquez is a distant fourth.
Bastianini begins the final lap, Martin responds to Bagnaia in second to give him a few more tenths to play with.
Martin takes a wide line into Turn 3 but keeps ahead of Bagnaia.
Bastianini continues to lead by 1.4s. Bagnaia is really close to Martin with two laps to go. This battle for second is not over!
Acosta has retired into pitlane after his earlier crash.
Bagnaia is keeping Martin in reach with three laps to go. Bastianini is long gone up the road.
Bastianini's lead is 1.6s with four laps to go. Martin is still second and has to be very careful to ensure he doesn't exceed track limits again.
Martin looks like he has touched the green paint again at the exit of Turn 7. There could be a penalty coming here.
Bastianini's lead shrinks to 1.5s from Martin as Bagnaia is struggling to run the pace of the Pramac rider. Marquez is 0.5s behind Bagnaia.
Bastianini is now 1.7s clear of Martin, who has to be carefil of getting a long lap penalty if he keeps exceeding track limits.
The last time that happened in Misano, Martin lost his concentration and allowed Bagnaia to come through to win the sprint.
Martin has been given a track limits warning after that overtake.
Martin had a look on the inside of Bagnaia at Turn 5 and gets it down into Turn 7. That was brilliant!
Bastianini continues to lead at mid-distance, while Martin swarms over the rear of Bagnaia's Ducati.
Behind the top four, Alex Marquez is fifth from Binder, Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi in the final sprint points positions.
Bastianini's lead remains 1.1s as Martin sets a 1m29.554s in third as the fastest lap. Martin runs wide at Turn 1 - needs to be careful of track limits warnings!
Martin has gotten right onto the back of Bagnaia. The Pramac rider is the only one with pace to match Bastianini.
Martin up to third. Bastianini 1.1s clear of Bagnaia.
Martin launches up the inside of Marquez into the last corner and holds it at the apex.
Acosta has crashed at Turn 3. Rider ok.
Bastianini is flying at the front. He's now 0.9s clear of Bagnaia, with Marquez and Martin close behind the world champion.
Replay of the start shows Martin came very close to hitting Marquez out of Turn 1 and forced him to roll the throttle.