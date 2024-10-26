2024 Thai MotoGP: Sprint as it happened

With just three rounds to go, Jorge Martin takes a 20-point title lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia into Saturday at the Thai MotoGP.

Momentum is very much with Martin, who beat Bagnaia in both Phillip Island races and took a clean sweep of Pole Position, Sprint and Grand Prix victories at Buriram last year.

But both title contenders will need to watch out for the likes of last weekend’s Phillip Island winner Marc Marquez, who was twice victorious at Buriram for Honda.

KTM fought for victory with Brad Binder one year ago, when Marco Bezzecchi and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo were also in the top five.

Due to the heat and stress on the tyres, Buriram is among the venues where Michelin selects its stiffer construction rears.

Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin, who crashed in Q2.

After a dry Friday, there is a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The sprint starts at 9am UK time.