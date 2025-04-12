2025 Qatar MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint - LIVE!

Saturday at the 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix will see qualifying and sprint action for the fourth round of the season.

The championship has been reset coming into Saturday at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Alex Marquez taking over the lead of the standings at the previous Americas GP by a single point.

Marc Marquez's crash out of the lead of the grand prix at COTA has wiped out his championship advantage in what has so far been a dominant campaign for the factory Ducati rider.

Coming into Saturday's action, Marc Marquez looks to be in good shape at a circuit he doesn't favour all that much. But Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia has the edge on the eight-time world champion, as he looks to get his season going properly at Lusail.

Friday practice was topped by VR46 Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli, who led Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, while championship leader Alex Marquez was fifth.

All four have made it directly into Q2, along side Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, Fermin Aldeguer and Johann Zarco.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin returned to action on Friday after an extended injury lay-off and didn't disgrace himself, as he completed 34 laps on the factory Aprilia.

Though he was down in 20th in the order, he was only just shy of 1.6s off the pace. Facing Q1 and unlikely to get himself into the next session, Martin is off to a good start.

Qualifying begins at 1:40pm BST, with the sprint at 6pm BST.