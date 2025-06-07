2025 Aragon MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

It's Marc Marquez on pole in Aragon ahead of Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli.
Bagnaia, Acosta, Binder row two; Aldeguer, Vinales, Quartararo row three; Di Giannantonio, Mir, Zarco row four.
Qualifying for the Aragon MotoGP, round eight of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, is set to get underway at 10:50 local time. The Sprint will be coming up later this afternoon at 15:00.
Marc Marquez was fastest in Practice on Friday, 0.204 seconds ahead of Alex Marquez.
Maverick Vinales also put in a decent showing for KTM in third, albeit 0.556 seconds off the fastest pace. Pedro Acosta was a second KTM in the top-five in fifth.
Joan Mir was able to get Honda in the top-five, too, with the fourth-fastest time and one equal, to three decimal places, to Vinales'.
Yamaha comparatively struggled, the fastest of them being Alex Rins in 15th.
Morbidelli threatened an improvement on his final lap but it just went away in the final sector.
Late improvement from Bagnaia puts him 0.6s off his teammate, but it's enough for fourth at least.
Marc Marquez back to the top with what is surely his final lap - 1:45.704 puts him 0.2s clear of the field. That's surely a fourth pole of the year.
Morbidelli to second with his latest lap, 1:45.984 puts him 0.002s ahead of Marc Marquez.
Alex Marquez now to provisional pole - 1:45.964 puts him on top with just over 2 minutes on the clock.
Marc Marquez was almost 0.2s under at the first split, but he blew turn seven.
Bagnaia cut his first run short due to a mistake at turn eight, so he's early with his run two.
His first lap gets him up to fourth, 0.354s off his teammate.
First runs are over in Q2. Marquez from Marquez at the top, Pedro Acosta third for now and 0.335s off the top.
Decent speed from Quartararo has him sixth for now, behind Morbidelli. Johann Zarco seventh from Vinales and Mir.
Fermin Aldeguer heading row three at the moment ahead of Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio, who only has one tyre after going through Q1 and hasn't set a time.
Strong first half to his second lap for Alex Marquez but it just drifts away in sectors three and four. He improves to a 1:46.207 and reduces his gap to 0.221, but he stays second for now.
First laps coming in now and Marc Marquez immediately into the 1:45s - a 1:45.986 puts him on early provisional pole, 0.4s ahead of Alex Marquez. Brad Binder third currently.
Pit lane opens in Aragon to signal the start of Q2. Marquez brothers leading the field out of pit lane. Alex initially ahead of Marc but the latter makes the pass at turn five.
Confirmation from the international TV feed that both Joan Mir and Alex Marquez have only one bike for Q2 after their FP2 crashes earlier on.
5 minutes until Q2 gets underway in Aragon.
As we saw in Q1, Di Giannantonio and Quartararo will join the top-10 from Practice to battle it out for pole position.
With Quartararo getting through, five of the six manufacturers are represented in Q2.
We have all six Ducatis, two Hondas (Zarco, Mir), and three KTMs (Binder, Acosta, Vinales). Bezzecchi's issues in Q1 means that only Aprilia will not take part in Q2.
Fabio Di Giannantonio goes through to Q2 as the fastest rider in Q1, joined by Fabio Quartararo.
Raul Fernandez and Jack Miller just miss out in third and fourth, Alex Rins only a tenth away from going through in fifth, too.
Bezzecchi got out for a lap at the end but only enough for 10th place. A super-costly mistake for him at the beginning of Q1 there.
Di Giannantonio flying on the second lap of his final run, and he goes fastest despite a few rear slides.
Quartararo into the 1:46s for the first time this weekend and he now leads the session by 0.4s.
That only lasted briefly, though, as Raul Fernandez goes second and within a tenth of the factory Yamaha rider.
Miller third with his latest lap. Fernandez is done as he's blown turn one for his second flyer.
Bezzecchi cruising on his out lap. He was running over the grass at the chicane before the back straight and he seems to have an issue.
He's returned to the pits and soem work now going on on his bike but he only has two minutes before he needs to get out if he wants to have time to set a lap time.
Alex Rins currently third at the moment, only 0.073s behind his teammate. 0.3s back then from Rins to Raul Fernandez in fourth.
Bezzecchi now heading back out on his second bike, Quartararo going for run two now, as well, as are the rest.
Nobody else improving on their second flyers so all heading back to the pits.
Marco Bezzecchi has got back to the pits. He has 8 minutes to get back out and set a lap time.
Di Giannantonio goes second with his first lap, 0.021s behind Quartararo and just ahead of Rins.
Quartararo was almost 0.3s under his best lap at the third split but he went wide at the last corner.
1:47.078 is the first real time of the session from Fabio Quartararo, and nobody currently on course to beat it.
Marco Bezzecchi has crashed on his first flying lap. He's gone down at turn three. He should be able to get back to the paddock from there, and that's what he's trying to do.
Could be a costly crash, though, with no time on the board yet.