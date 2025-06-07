2025 Aragon MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

Qualifying for the Aragon MotoGP, round eight of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, is set to get underway at 10:50 local time. The Sprint will be coming up later this afternoon at 15:00.

Marc Marquez was fastest in Practice on Friday, 0.204 seconds ahead of Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales also put in a decent showing for KTM in third, albeit 0.556 seconds off the fastest pace. Pedro Acosta was a second KTM in the top-five in fifth.

Joan Mir was able to get Honda in the top-five, too, with the fourth-fastest time and one equal, to three decimal places, to Vinales'.

Yamaha comparatively struggled, the fastest of them being Alex Rins in 15th.