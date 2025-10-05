Results and report to follow.
2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Race reaction as Marc Marquez injured LIVE!
Lap-by-lap coverage of the 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
Marco Bezzecchi will chase a second win of the 2025 MotoGP season as he starts from pole for the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.
The factory Aprilia rider has been in strong form all weekend, claiming pole on Saturday with a new lap record before winning a thrilling sprint after being forced into a recover from a bad start that dropped him to as low as eighth.
Marco Bezzecchi has tasted grand prix success already this year, after winning the British Grand Prix at the end of May, and could vault into third in the standings today after closing that gap to Pecco Bagnaia down to 20 points on Saturday.
Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer narrowly missed out on a maiden sprint success on Saturday but will be one to watch in a tyre punishing grand prix today, as he remains the leading Ducati this weekend. He will go from second on the grid, with Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez aiming to add to his podium from the sprint.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez had a tough sprint, as a poor qualifying in ninth forced him into making early moves and he ended up with a long lap penalty after contact with Alex Rins on the opening lap.
He recovered to seventh at the chequered flag and believes fifth is his maximum on Sunday given how tough a weekend it has been for almost all Ducati riders.
Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia struggled even more, as he was almost 30s off the lead in last in the sprint, with the Italian's Motegi form completely absent and without explanation. He will be hoping for another repeat of his previous Mandalika heroics where he has come from outside of the top 10 to get to the podium.
Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Maverick Vinales are all absent through injury.
The race begins at 8am BST and will run over 27 laps.
Aprilia has provided this message on Marco Bezzecchi:
"Dear Media, Marco will be taken to Mataram hospital to undergo a more comprehensive examination following his crash."
Marc Marquez gives his first thoughts after suffering injury at the Indonesian Grand Prix ⬇️
“Sad” Marc Marquez reacts to latest MotoGP injury after Marco Bezzecchi clash
MASSIVE CRASH FOR BEZ AND @marcmarquez93 💥— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 5, 2025
Thankfully both are walking away 👀#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/hqM7sKqVV0
Full race report from the 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.
2025 Indonesian MotoGP: Fermin Aldeguer wins dramatic race, Marc Marquez injured
Fermin Aldeguer is a MotoGP race winner! He dominates a dramatic Indonesian Grand Prix to become a rookie race winner.
Pedro Acosta takes a hard-fought second, while Alex Marquez completes the podium.
Binder is fourth from Marini, Fernandez, Quartararo, Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio, Rins, Oliveira, Zarco, Chantra and Miller.
One lap to go. Fermin Aldeguer is nearing a dream maiden win.
Acosta is comfortable in second now.
Two laps to go. Acosta looks like he's got second covered now from Alex Marquez.
Marquez can't rest with Binder flying in fourth.
Acosta launches it at Turn 10 and gets the move done.
Acosta is coming back at Alex Marquez. This battle for second is not over!
Jack Miller has gone down.
Three laps to go. Aldeguer is now leading a Gresini 1-2 on what is a dark day for Ducati.
Binder is now up to fourth as it's all chaos out there!
Acosta is now third as Rins begins to struggle.
Marc Marquez may have fractured his right shoulder, according to Ducati. He will need a scan to determine if he needs surgery or not.
Alex Marquez gets ahead of Rins coming out the last corner. Looks like the Yamaha is suffering.
Alex Marquez gets ahead of Acosta at Turn 10 for third.
Rins once again holds second into Turn 1 as this battle for the podium stays tight.
Aldeguer almost 9s clear.
Aldeguer starts lap 21 eight seconds in the lead.
Rins holds Acosta at bay again into Turn 1 as Alex Marquez has a look at Acosta, but stays fourth.
Big shake on the rear for Acosta at Turn 11. His rear tyre looks like it is going now.
This battling has allowed Aldeguer to extend by 7.7s.
Eight laps to go. Alex Rins holds off Acosta into Turn 1. Now Alex Marquez is right behind Acosta.
Rins gets ahead of Acosta at Turn 12. Did the KTM make a mistake?
Aldeguer is 6.3s clear at the front now at the start of lap 19.
Acosta is doing a great job to rally his pace and is 0.6s clear of Rins and Marquez.