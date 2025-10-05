2025 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Race reaction as Marc Marquez injured LIVE!

Marco Bezzecchi will chase a second win of the 2025 MotoGP season as he starts from pole for the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.

The factory Aprilia rider has been in strong form all weekend, claiming pole on Saturday with a new lap record before winning a thrilling sprint after being forced into a recover from a bad start that dropped him to as low as eighth.

Marco Bezzecchi has tasted grand prix success already this year, after winning the British Grand Prix at the end of May, and could vault into third in the standings today after closing that gap to Pecco Bagnaia down to 20 points on Saturday.

Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer narrowly missed out on a maiden sprint success on Saturday but will be one to watch in a tyre punishing grand prix today, as he remains the leading Ducati this weekend. He will go from second on the grid, with Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez aiming to add to his podium from the sprint.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez had a tough sprint, as a poor qualifying in ninth forced him into making early moves and he ended up with a long lap penalty after contact with Alex Rins on the opening lap.

He recovered to seventh at the chequered flag and believes fifth is his maximum on Sunday given how tough a weekend it has been for almost all Ducati riders.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia struggled even more, as he was almost 30s off the lead in last in the sprint, with the Italian's Motegi form completely absent and without explanation. He will be hoping for another repeat of his previous Mandalika heroics where he has come from outside of the top 10 to get to the podium.

Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Maverick Vinales are all absent through injury.

The race begins at 8am BST and will run over 27 laps.