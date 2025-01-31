2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 1: LIVE

MotoGP 2025 bursts into action at Sepang in Malaysia with a three-day Shakedown ahead of next week’s Official test.

Rookies Ai Ogura, Fermin Aldeguer and Somkiat Chantra, factory test riders and full-time race riders from Yamaha and Honda (courtesy of the manufacturer’s concession rank of D) are eligible to participate in the Shakedown.

However, limits on the number of private testing tyres and team launches could also reduce the Shakedown attendance.

Yamaha’s quartet of race riders - Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins at Monster, plus Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira at the new Pramac project - are booked for a presentation in Kuala Lumpur this (Friday) evening.

However, former MotoGP title runner-up Andrea Dovizioso and 2024 racer Augusto Fernandez are set for M1 testing this weekend.

Honda’s factory team of Joan Mir and Luca Marini are holding their 2025 team launch on Saturday in Indonesia, meaning new test riders Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami could take on extra Shakedown duties.

Espargaro previously took part in a two-day private test at Buriram, where new technical director Romano Albesiano made his Honda ‘debut’.

The official Sepang test, featuring all 2025 race riders, will take place from February 5-7.