2024 Qatar MotoGP - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

MotoGP machines roar back into action as Friday Practice kicks off at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.

Taking place on day-one of the Qatar round is the official Ducati debut for Marc Marquez, while Pedro Acosta also gets his premier class career off and running with KTM.

The Ducati GP24 trio of Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin are widely tipped to be at the front this weekend.

Who will challenge them? Aprilia and KTM are the factories determined to fight the dominant Ducatis.

For Yamaha and Honda, the Qatar MotoGP is the first step in their recovery.