Martin will not be denied as he goes quickest once again.
2024 Qatar MotoGP - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
The 2024 MotoGP season gets underway with Friday Practice in Qatar.
MotoGP machines roar back into action as Friday Practice kicks off at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.
Taking place on day-one of the Qatar round is the official Ducati debut for Marc Marquez, while Pedro Acosta also gets his premier class career off and running with KTM.
The Ducati GP24 trio of Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin are widely tipped to be at the front this weekend.
Who will challenge them? Aprilia and KTM are the factories determined to fight the dominant Ducatis.
For Yamaha and Honda, the Qatar MotoGP is the first step in their recovery.
Martin tops FP1 ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Acosta. Marc Marquez finishes fourth with Binder fifth fastest.
Big moment for Acosta as he loses the front-end at turn one before saving it.
Marc Marquez splits the KTM's as he goes second behind Acosta!
This is brilliant stuff from Acosta as he goes nearly two tenths clear of Binder with seven minutes to go.
Another change at the top and it's not a Ducati as Brad Binder dips below the 1m 53s barrier.
Bastianini goes back to the top of FP1 after setting a 1m53s flat. Marquez is now +0.124s down on 'The Beast'.
After playing down expectations, Marc Marquez will quickly have to reset his goals as he goes fastest for the second time today.
Martin goes back to the top as Marquez improves but stays fifth.
Not the start to FP1 that Yamaha would have hoped for as Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins are only 18th and 19th.
KTM are showing some good pace as Jack Miller goes second behind Enea Bastianini. Acosta has gone fourth - less than two tenths off Bastianini's 1:53.211s.
Francesco Bagnaia has not made the start we expected after entering pit lane with rear tyre concerns.
Marc Marquez replaces his brother Alex at the top of the leaderboard. It's a time of 1:53.408s for the eight-time world champion.
It's now Brad Binder's turn to venture off circuit.
Wide moment for Miguel Oliveira on his opening push lap.
FP1 is underway in Qatar as bike begins to head out on circuit.
Marc Marquez will make his official Ducati debut during FP1, while Pedro Acosta will look to continue his impressive from from pre-season testing.
Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the 2024 MotoGP season. Coming up at 12:45 UK time is FP1 in Qatar.