Catalunya MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!

Aleix Espargaro will be hoping to make it two from two this weekend after winning the Catalunya MotoGP sprint.

If he does, Espargaro will be unbeaten in his last four races in Barcelona after doing the double in 2023.

Looking to bounce back from another nightmare sprint is Francesco Bagnaia, who starts second again following his blunder while leading the sprint race.

Marc Marquez starts 14th and will be hoping for yet more heriocs after claiming second on Saturday, while series leader Jorge Martin starts seventh.