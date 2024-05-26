Bagnaia, Martin, M. Marquez, Espargaro, Di Giannantonio, Fernandez, A. Marquez, Binder, Bastianini and Quartararo.
Catalunya MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the Catalunya MotoGP as Aleix Espargaro starts from pole.
Aleix Espargaro will be hoping to make it two from two this weekend after winning the Catalunya MotoGP sprint.
If he does, Espargaro will be unbeaten in his last four races in Barcelona after doing the double in 2023.
Looking to bounce back from another nightmare sprint is Francesco Bagnaia, who starts second again following his blunder while leading the sprint race.
Marc Marquez starts 14th and will be hoping for yet more heriocs after claiming second on Saturday, while series leader Jorge Martin starts seventh.
Bagnaia does it by nearly two seconds from Martin as Marquez holds off Espargaro.
Bagnaia leads by nearly a second but Espargaro is within two tenths of Marquez and hasn't given up on a home podium.
Marquez had done it! He's taken P3 away from Espargaro.
Bagnaia leads! He's through at turn five.
Franco Morbidelli has crashed out of the grand prix.
Just two tenths seperate Martin and Bagnaia as the world champion has better rear grip .
Marquez swoops through on Fernandez for P2.
Martin is continuing to lead from Bagnaia. The gap is just under a second but Bagnaia is slowly edging closer.
Marquez is charging. He's just gone through on Morbidelli and Binder for P5.
Acosta has crashed out of second position.
Binder is now down to sixth as both Espargaro and Fernandez find a way through.
Bagnaia has lost time to the front two but not as much as Binder who has been dropped and has Espargaro all over him.
Fastest lap of the race from Acosta as he closes in on Martin for the race lead.
Bagnaia is going backwards again as Acosta makes the move stick this time around.
He's making light work of this is Martin. He's taken the lead away from Bagnaia at turn ten.
Jack Miller has crashed as Martin gets through on Acosta for P2.
Acosta goes for it at turn ten but Bagnaia responds as they nearly collide.
Bagnaia still leads ahead of Acosta and Martin. Acosta is hot on the heels of the reigning world champion.
Marc Marquez is up to tenth but it's not been the progress he would have wanted.
Bagnaia leads from Acosta and Martin.
And we're underway for the Catalunya MotoGP!!
Formation lap is underway in Barcelona!