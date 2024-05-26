2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Race Results

Race results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Bagnaia, Acosta, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Bagnaia, Acosta, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)40m 11.726s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.740s
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+10.491s
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+10.543s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+15.441s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+15.916s
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+16.882s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.578s
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.477s
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+20.889s
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+21.023s
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+22.137s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+31.967s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+32.987s
15Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+33.132s
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+34.554s
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+36.689s
18Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+50.615s
19Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+55.295s
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+63.428s
 Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia makes amends for his Sprint catastrophe by beating title leader Jorge Martin for victory in the 2024 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona

Bagnaia, who handed victory to Aleix Espargaro with a last-lap crash in the Sprint, shadowed Martin before diving inside at Turn 5 - the corner where he fell on Saturday - with 5 laps to go.

The reigning champion then edged away from title leader Martin for his third grand prix win of the season.

Ten seconds behind the leading duo, Marc Marquez slipstreamed around Aprilia’s Sprint winner Aleix Espargaro, then nursed his soft rear tyre to the flag to claim the final podium place.

Martin had progressed from seventh to third on the opening lap, then made successive Turn 10 out-braking passes on Pedro Acosta and Bagnaia to snatch the lead on lap 5.

The Pramac Ducati star (medium rear tyre) and Acosta (soft rear) then broke into the 1m 39s to put space between themselves and Bagnaia.

Further back, Sprint winner and pole qualifier Espargaro joined the duo in the ‘39s as he closed in on Brad Binder’s KTM in fourth.

Espargaro and Raul Fernandez burst past a fading Binder on lap 10, but there was bigger drama at the front as rookie star Acosta slid out of second.

The race then split into two groups at the front: Martin and Bagnaia battled for victory with Espargaro, Fernandez, Marc Marquez and Morbidelli (who later fell) squabbling over the final podium place.

Marquez proved the stronger, passing Fernandez and then levering local star Espargaro from third.

After the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, the hottest temperatures of the weekend combined with full 24-lap distance meant most riders switched to the medium for the grand prix.

But the Marquez brothers, starting 13th (Alex) and 14th (Marc), plus Acosta (5th) and Jack Miller (9th), rolled the dice with a late switch to the soft rear on the grid in search of early progress.

Either way, the first half of the race was a ‘go slow’ affair as the lead group of six riders - Bagnaia, Martin, Acosta, Binder, Espargaro and Raul Fernandez - saved rubber, with Marc Marquez stuck behind Franco Morbidelli in eighth in the early stages.

Enea Bastianini was given a double long lap penalty after failing to serve a single long lap for shortcutting Turn 2... But he missed that penalty as well and was finally given a 'ride-through', added to his finishing time.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello starts on Friday morning.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton explains “I told you guys” radio complaint in Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro: I fought like a lion, but Marc is Marc!
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc couldn’t see on final laps of Monaco GP due to ‘tears in my eyes’
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium…
F1
News
2h ago
Alpine threaten Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after Pierre Gasly incident
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner jabs at Mercedes with ‘defeatist’ Monaco GP strategy claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen names “only positive” from Monaco GP after “weekend to forget”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez “shaky” after crash, ‘surprised’ Kevin Magnussen wasn’t penalised
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Why Enea Bastianini ignored Catalunya long laps: “Crazy, but it's like this!”
Enea Bastianini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Pierre Gasly blasts Esteban Ocon for Lap 1 clash: ‘We can’t afford this sort of behaviour’
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…