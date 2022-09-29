Watch, comment, subscribe!F1 2023 calendar
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton faces media questions - LIVE UPDATES
Crash.net are at the heart of the action as the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the most iconic weekends of the calendar, arrives.
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and co will come together on Thursday to be grilled by the media ahead of Sunday’s night race.
Verstappen can wrap up the title on Sunday, such is his lead in the F1 2022 standings, if other drivers’ points go his way.
Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher are also in the shop window with their futures uncertain.
Lewis Hamilton will be asked about his remaining targets for a disappointing season on Thursday at media day ahead of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver's hopes are dwindling to keep alive his incredible record of having won a race every season since his 2007 debut.
Max Verstappen will wrap up a second consecutive championship in Sunday's night race if other points go his way.
And will this race shed light on the remaining spots in the F1 2023 driver line-up?
Stay tuned here for updates from every driver...