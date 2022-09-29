Verstappen could secure his second title at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, moving him level with Alonso on two championships each.

A 12th victory of 2022 in Singapore would also move him level with Alonso in the all-time winners list (32 wins) - sixth overall behind Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Alonso and Verstappen’s career have enjoyed similar parallels, with the Spaniard also winning his first two titles back-to-back, defeating a seven-time champion (Schumacher in 2006) in the process.

Unfortunately for Alonso, he’s been unable to add to his championship tally after missing out in 2007, 2010 and 2012 by a handful of points, while untimely team switches have meant he hasn’t stood on the top step in over nine years.

Alonso thinks Verstappen’s likely second title triumph puts him amongst the all-time F1 greats but hopes he will have “more luck” throughout his career.

“I think so, yes,” Alonso said. “He’s 24 or 25, no? So there’s still a lot in front of him, but I wish him more luck than me because I was also 26 with those stats and still have the same stats at 40! But I’m sure with Red Bull and how things look for the future, he will only get better.

“It’s very well deserved. They were the best team and the best driver by far, so when they win it I don’t think is an important thing, it’s just that they will. Whether it’s here or Japan, let’s see.”

Alonso was keen to point out that despite Verstappen being able to wrap up the title in the next two races, Red Bull haven’t had a superior car this year.

“There was not much of a fight, no? I mean, it’s going to be an important season because we changed the regulations massively, so it’s going to always be remembered for this new generation of cars,” he added. “I think Ferrari had a very, very fast car but Red Bull and Max were outstanding.

“There was no fight maybe because Red Bull and Max Verstappen were better than the others, but they didn’t have that superior car because I guess Ferrari’s is the same or better.”