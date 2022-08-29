In a YouTube video for Honda, Marquez opens up on the level of trust and confidence he has in his crew, many of whom have been with him throughout his MotoGP career

“The persons around me, are the most important,” Marquez said. “Because I'm a person that you can [think], ‘he's really strong’. Yeah, I can be strong, it depends on the situation, but I need to have the persons [around me] that if for some reason I have some doubt, I need to share everything. If it's a good news or bad.

“It’s impossible to keep everything to yourself... With my [crew], it's like my bunker. Inside the track, I'm able to speak [with] them, about everything and they are able to speak with me, or against me. Because I will understand and I will accept, because we have the confidence in each other.”

Such unfiltered communication is especially important in difficult times, as currently experienced not just for Marquez - currently recovering from a fourth operation on his right arm - but also Honda, which is struggling to finish in the top ten.

“Everybody is doing his 100%, but now in a difficult situation, the most important is to keep the motivation of everybody,” said Marquez, who returned to the MotoGP paddock at the Red Bull Ring for a first-hand update on Honda’s situation and plans for the future.

“It's so difficult to try new items during a race weekend. Because you need to set up the bike, check the tyres and [often] the weather is changing between morning and afternoon. So it's so difficult to try a new chassis or new swingarm in a race weekend.

“The most important thing is that everybody accepts in the team that we are in a difficult moment and as soon you accept [that], it's time to work, time to try to understand the best way to improve for the future.”

Recently cleared to start training on motorcycles, Marquez is now on the verge of what will be the fourth comeback from injury since July 2020. A MotoGP return at the upcoming Misano test, on September 6-7, looks possible - but Marquez admits he now takes a much more cautious approach to injuries.

“The fear about your future, for example, the situation I’ve had about the injury, two years ago I didn't feel,” he said. “Two years ago I said, ‘my body is for riding a bike’.

“Of course, the [level of] risk I will take on track will always be the same, because it's my mentality and I cannot ride in another way.

“But the way to approach the injuries, the way to approach my future, is changing. Not only for me [with my injuries] but because it’s not the same mentality when you are 20 years old and when you are 30.”

Marquez will celebrate his 30th birthday next February.