Official: RNF Aprilia signs Oliveira, Fernandez for 2023 MotoGP season

Despite a late attempt to hijack his move to Aprilia, KTM will not be retaining the services of Oliveira next season.

The three-time MotoGP race winner has signed a one-year deal and is expected to be aboard this year’s RS-GP22 machine. Raul Fernandez has also agreed to a one-year deal.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernandez to the WithU RNF MotoGP Team from 2023,” said RNF Racing team owner, Razlan Razali.

"It has not been a simple process, but together with Aprilia we were very clear on the riders that we wanted.

"They are both young riders with a good combination of experience, coming from Miguel, and Raúl who I’m personally a fan of since he shocked the Moto2 category last year to become Vice Champion.

"To finally secure him, is fantastic. Both Aprilia and we believe in the talent of both riders, so we can’t wait for them to ride for us next season!"

After flirting with the idea of moves to Gresini Ducati and LCR Honda, it quickly became apparent that Oliveira was favoured to sign for RNF Racing.

On the other side of the garage, Fernandez gets his wish of wanting to leave Tech 3 KTM after a rookie season which has so far only seen him score points on two occasions.

Making their own switch - the Razali-owned RNF team confirmed earlier in the year that it would be moving to Aprilia machinery in 2023 after spending the last three seasons with Yamaha (two of those were under the Petronas name).

RNF Aprilia’s completed line-up means Aprilia joins Yamaha in having their full rider line-up for 2023 confirmed.

This comes after Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales agreed to new deals with the factory team earlier this season.

"Our satellite project with Team RNF is taking shape in the way we conceived it from the very beginning," said Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO.

"We have succeeded in securing two extraordinary talents, two riders whom I greatly respect both from a human point of view and for their technical skills.

"Miguel has shown his talent in all categories, although he is still very young he has already accumulated a lot of experience, winning four races in MotoGP, sometimes with dominant performances.

"At his side will be Raul, a rider I make no secret of having sought out several times. I think he is one of the most crystal clear promises of recent years, what he did in Moto2 on his debut speaks volumes about his speed.

"We’ll have to be good at offering them both a technical package that will allow them to perform at their full potential.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank KTM who, showing their great sportsmanship, have allowed Miguel and Raul to ride on our bikes immediately after the end of the 2022 Championship."