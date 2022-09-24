The race at Motegi in the premier class will begin at 3pm local time / 7am UK time on Sunday. The weather forecast is dry so no delays are anticipated.

Full schedule at Japanese MotoGP on Sunday (UK time)

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

Saturday’s sessions were severely delayed by a thunderstorm in Japan.

After an enforced two-hour hiatus, MotoGP Free Practice 3 was cancelled altogether to allow time for Qualifying during daylight hours.

Marc Marquez brilliantly went fastest and will start at the front of the grid on Sunday, ahead of Johann Zarco and Brad Binder.

Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro, who are battling for the championship, start from 12th, ninth and sixth respectively.