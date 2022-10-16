After both riders overtook Francesco Bagnaia at turn two, Rins managed to keep the six-time MotoGP champion at bay despite intense pressure from the Repsol Honda rider.

Rins, who had not won a race since Aragon 2020, used the Suzuki’s better traction to avoid any risk of Marquez attempting a move into turn ten or coming out of the final corner.

For Marquez, it was another brilliant performance and one that led to his 100th podium in the premier class.

But when asked what advice he could give to Rins ahead of the Spaniard’s move to LCR Honda, Marquez was in no mood to play ball.

"I will not give any advice," said Marquez. "For me it is another opponent. It’s good that joining Honda is one world champion [Joan Mir] and one rider that is winning races with another manufacturer.

"Like this we will see exactly the level. I’m working really hard for the 2023 project with Honda and they are working really, really hard too.

"I don’t say I wish [him] the best. Let’s just go and see. He is another opponent, if not it would be fake’."

Rider that won six MotoGP title still there - Marquez

After taking a huge gamble to use the soft rear tyre, a decision no other rider or team elected for, Marquez once again showed that he is willing to take any opportunity if it means fighting at the front.

Despite Honda being against it, Marquez ultimately came within two tenths of winning the race.

"I’m really, really happy about this podium. It means a lot for me and it means a lot for all the people that helped me this season, all the doctors and physios that worked with them," added Marquez.

"We are coming better and better and Honda is working hard. This podium means a lot to keep the motivation and to show to them that the rider that won six titles with them is still there.

"Always they believe in me a lot. The decision to choose the soft rear was my decision. They were against it but I said ‘I will take the gamble and take the responsibility [if it went wrong]. I was the only one on the grid, it doesn’t matter’.

"The only way to be there with this Honda. With other tyres I know which will be the problem."

As expected there were many riders in contention for the win and podium throughout the Grand Prix, however, this was more down to the pace being slow from initial leader Jorge Martin and then Bagnaia, rather than everyone having similar levels of performance.

When asked if Bagnaia’s strategy was a mistake as it allowed him to stay close, Marquez stated: "In the beginning it was a slow pace but for me it was welcome. It was my dream! Of course, to manage the soft rear tyre it was a good thing.

"The things became more difficult when Bezzecchi was behind Pecco because then we started to fight with Martin, with Alex [Rins], and then at that moment it’s true that my intention was to increase a bit the pace but looking at how I did the last laps I didn’t have more.

"For me it was a good race. I mean, do you want a strong pace and that no one overtakes? It’s better to have a slow pace and overtakes. You enjoy more no? I do."