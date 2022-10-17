The motorcycle live test ride zone is back! Which one will you choose?

The Test Ride Zone is an area at Motorcycle Live where visitors can get a feel for one of a selection of motorcycles out on the road before deciding if it’s the bike for them.

Perhaps the most appealing part of the Test Ride Zone is that it is totally free to sign up. Bookings are taken in-person in the morning and afternoon, on a first-come-first-served basis and, as long as you have your entry ticket to Motorcycle Live and an appropriate UK motorcycle licence*, you can take a wander up to the Test Ride Zone and take your pick from the bikes available.

You don’t even need to bring your own gear. For 2022, the Test Ride Zone is supported by Shoei, Spada, and Sidi, who will provide protective and comfortable riding gear on the day for anyone wishing to do a test ride.

The available motorcycles to try out at the Test Ride Zone will be announced soon. Keep an eye on the Motorcycle Live website to see the list when it is announced.

Motorcycle Live’s Test Ride Zone is not only an opportunity to test out new motorcycles, you can also take the option to improve your own riding. An IAM Observer will accompany each ride out, and afterwards you’ll receive some pointers on how you can improve your riding – only if you’d like them!