But in Quartararo’s own words, he now faces the ‘toughest job of his career’ - Ducati winning six of the last eight races, including four by Bagnaia, while the Frenchman and Yamaha have made just one podium appearance.

Such lopsided form has allowed Bagnaia to overcome what seemed an impossible 91-point disadvantage to Quartararo, after Sachsenring, and - in team-mate Jack Miller’s words - the ball is now firmly in the Italian’s court.

While Quartararo took pole position on his only previous Malaysian MotoGP appearance, for Petronas Yamaha in 2019, he slipped to seventh in the race.

Given the current M1’s top-speed vulnerability, the reigning champion could become a sitting duck against the likes of Ducati on the Sepang straights this Sunday. Compounding that problem, overtaking has been a thorn in Quartararo’s side all season, with his superior corner speed easily lost behind other bikes, which then outgun the Yamaha on the exit. Especially if grip levels are low.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

As such, there is only one clear strategy for Quartararo, as spelt out by Yamaha test rider and RNF racer Cal Crutchlow: “We need Fabio to lead and go, but it is not going to be easy that's for sure.”

In other words, Quartararo must break far enough away from the Ducatis to be out of their top-speed grasp as he arrives on the long straights at the end of the opening lap.

“Both," replied Crutchlow, when asked if the Sepang straights or low grip were his main concern. "One of our biggest problems is that we cannot accelerate. Rear tyre wear is not so bad, but the bike spins a lot and the top speed thing here is obviously more of a problem.”

Either way, the Englishman is confident Quartararo will continue to make a fight of it.

“I speak with Fabio as a friend but also as somebody that works for him, let’s say, and he’s not giving up that’s for sure,” Crutchlow said.

“It's just a difficult moment and I think what he's doing on the bike is over and above what the bike is capable of, also. So he can’t do any more than what he is doing.

“Yeah, he made a mistake last week, but we haven’t seen him make many mistakes. He has either been unlucky or the situation has just been not great.

“To even be leading the championship like he was, was already incredible.

"But he knows how to ride around here and I think he can have a good race. We just need the others not to have a good race, that’s the thing...”