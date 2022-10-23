They overtook each other, while Fabio Quartararo finished third in Sepang, meaning Bagnaia is two points from becoming MotoGP champion at the final race in Valencia.

Bagnaia might have profited from Ducati team orders due to the quantity of red bikes on the grid but, instead, his biggest rival became Bastianini who will be his teammate next season in the MotoGP 2023 rider line-up.

What has happened to Yamaha? | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of What has happened to Yamaha? | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Team manager Davide Tardozzi revealed to BT Sport about the anguish in the Ducati garage as their two star men fought on the track.

“I anticipate the question: ‘Did you say something to Enea?’

“Yes.

“‘Don’t be too hard with other Ducati riders’.

“That’s it.

“I think the proof is that when Enea overtook Pecco, he was three or four tenths slower. They understand that, when staying behind, it is easier to follow.

“In front you could still go with the same times, but he didn’t.

“We were nervous because we were thinking: ‘Do we trust our riders?’

“The answer was yes.

“Obviously we were nervous because we still have [MotoGP Argentina 2016 when two Ducati bikes crashed out together] in front of our eyes and we don’t want it again.

“That was a bad, bad thing.

“We didn’t give orders. They knew what to do.”

Ducati orders "will be the same" in title decider

Bastianini won a three-way tussle with fellow Ducati riders Jack Miller and Jorge Martin to earn a seat alongside Bagnaia next season in the factory team.

Their relationship will certainly be something to keep a close eye on, after their pulsating on-track battles.

Bagnaia is 23 points ahead of Quartararo in the MotoGP standings and looks odds-on to secure his maiden championship in Valencia, at the season finale, in two weeks.

“Never say never,” said Tardozzi. “Two points are two points. If Quartararo wins, Pecco just needs to finish the race.

“We keep our feet on the ground.

“Knowing we need only two points to win the championship, all the Ducatis will be free.

“The orders will be the same: ‘Don’t overtake other Ducatis if it is very dangerous’.”

"Bastianini thought: 'Game on!'"

BT Sport’s Sylvain Guintoli added about Bastianini: “He’s not in the factory team so he won’t get the same salary. He will get a big bonus for being in the top three. So why not?

“Ducati say: ‘If it’s for the win, you can race’.

“I love that he didn’t hold back, he put Pecco under pressure.

“Enea had good rhythm but Pecco didn’t panic.

“Enea thought: ‘Game on’.”