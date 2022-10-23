Keen to stop Bagnaia from winning and instead take home a fifth MotoGP win of the season, Bastianini began to line up a move on the series leader during the final lap.

After having already overtook Bagnaia earlier in the race, Bastianini then had to take avoiding action after nearly running into the rear of Bagnaia at turn nine, which led to the Gresini Ducati rider going slightly wide mid-corner.

Bastianini’s one and only successful overtake on Bagnaia came at turn four shortly after race leader Jorge Martin crashed out on lap five.

Speaking about his strategy, Bastianini said: “When I saw this [crash for Martin] I understood that it’s my moment and I tried to go in front. I overtook Pecco in turn number 4 and then tried to manage the tyre in the best way possible but after two or three laps something changed.

“Especially on the right side it was impossible for me to be fast in the middle of the corner and my exit was a disaster.

“After that, Pecco caught me again and passed me. Then I tried to be close all the race with him but in the last lap it was impossible to attack him.”

While Bastianini was never able to respond when Bagnaia came back through with seven laps remaining, it didn’t stop the Italian from riding very closely to Ducati’s potential first MotoGP champion since 2007.

In fact, when Bastianini was leading his own team made sure to alert him that Bagnaia was the rider behind, however, it didn’t stop Bastianini from wanting to win the race.

“I see the board all the time, every lap, if I don’t crash,” said Bastianini. “I tried to do the maximum and when I saw this on the board I knew I had to be careful because I repeat again, for Ducati it is important [to win] the title but I tried to win today.”

When pushed further on the matter and whether the pit board message stopped him from trying to overtake Bagnaia on the final lap, Bastianini swiftly shut down the question by saying: “No!”

For Bagnaia, his victory in Sepang takes him to win number seven on the year, while also leading to an increased championship lead of 23 points over Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia’s race win was made possible after a stunning start which saw him go from ninth to second in just two corners.

With one hand on the trophy, Bagnaia said: "The reflex at the lights was really great but also the first braking I risked a lot to be in the front.

"This helped me a lot in the fight for the win. Then, Jorge was with an incredible pace but from the start he was forcing a lot. After two laps following him I just relaxed a bit because [his pace] was too much.

"When he crashed I just tried to manage the tyres. Enea was also forcing a lot and it was one of the hardest parts of the race when he overtook me. It was quite difficult to follow him at the start because he was with more traction in fast corner - I was with more traction in slow corners but I was braking so hard.

"I think that the braking was the thing that helped me win the race today. Fabio was third today so the win was the only possibility."