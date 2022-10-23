Starting from 12th after his worst qualifying performance of the year, the reigning MotoGP champion put aside the pain of riding with a broken middle finger (left hand) to claim his first podium finish since Austria.

The Yamaha rider was up to fifth after the opening two corners, before making that fourth after getting through on a struggling Marc Marquez at turn one on lap five.

Despite not believing his start was a great one, Quartararo said he risked everything under braking after witnessing Bagnaia swoop into second after starting ninth.

“My start was not fantastic but I saw Pecco was almost in the lead so I braked super late in turn one and it was worth it,” added Quartararo.

“I was in P5 in the first corner. It was a big help and it was important to try and stay with them. It was difficult but I think we made one of our best races.

“Starting from that far back is usually tough for us to overtake but I was happy with my race.”

Finding it difficult to pass Marquez for fourth initially, a double mistake from the Repsol Honda rider at the final corner and again at turn one of the next lap made Quartararo’s day easier.

It was a pivotal move in the context of his podium challenge as the Yamaha rider opened up a significant gap, while the likes of Joan Mir and Marco Bezzecchi were stuck behind Marquez.

Quartararo, who was gifted third after race leader Jorge Martin crashed out on lap five, did have to contend with a very fast-charging Marco Bezzecchi as the race went on. However, the Yamaha man kept his cool in the face of intense pressure and instead began closing in on Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

"To be honest I was not calculating so much," said Quartararo after the race. "If Pecco was in P1 and I had to do my best to at least follow. At the end, at one stage of the race I could stay a bit closer but the last two laps I was really, really on the limit with the tyres.

"The last two laps I decided to slow down a little bit and it was a really great race."

Quartararo still hoping for MotoGP glory

While unlikely that he will win the 2022 title, Quartararo is holding onto hope of becoming a two-time MotoGP world champion at the season-finale in Valencia.

For that to happen Quartararo needs to win - nothing else will suffice - while Bagnaia would also need to finish 14th or lower which is why winning the race is his only aim.

Quartararo added: "You have only one goal, not one goal, but one objective which is the victory! There are many riders that can fight for the victory there but I will enjoy Valencia and see how it is in the end."