RNF Yamaha unveils special Crutchlow, Binder livery for Valencia MotoGP
This is the special livery that the RNF team of Cal Crutchlow and Darryn Binder will use in today’s Valencia MotoGP season finale.
The race will be RNF’s last as a satellite Yamaha team before switching to Aprilia machinery next season, running Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
Earlier in the weekend, team principal Razlan Razali announced that CryptoDATA has become a majority shareholder in the team.
Crutchlow, who has replaced Andrea Dovizioso for the final six rounds, will focus on Yamaha test riding duties for 2023 with Binder switching to Moto2.