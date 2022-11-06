The race will be RNF’s last as a satellite Yamaha team before switching to Aprilia machinery next season, running Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Earlier in the weekend, team principal Razlan Razali announced that CryptoDATA has become a majority shareholder in the team.

Crutchlow, who has replaced Andrea Dovizioso for the final six rounds, will focus on Yamaha test riding duties for 2023 with Binder switching to Moto2.