FIM MotoGP Awards: All the winners from the 2022 season

The ceremony was hosted by Gavin Emmett and Alina Marzi, with FIM President Jorge Viegas and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in attendance to present the following awards:

MotoGP Riders’ World Champion: Francesco Bagnaia

2nd in MotoGP world championship: Fabio Quartararo

3rd in MotoGP world championship: Enea Bastianini

Moto2 Riders’ World Champion: Augusto Fernandez

2nd in Moto2 world championship: Ai Ogura

3rd in Moto2 world championship: Aron Canet

Moto3 Riders’ World Champion: Izan Guevara

2nd in Moto3 world championship: Sergio Garcia

3rd in Moto3 world championship: Dennis Foggia

Top Independent MotoGP Team rider: Enea Bastianini

Tissot Pole of Poles MotoGP winner: Francesco Bagnaia

Tissot Pole of Poles Moto2 winner: Aron Canet

Tissot Pole of Poles Moto3 winner: Izan Guevara

MotoGP Rookie of the Year: Marco Bezzecchi

Moto2 Rookie of the Year: Pedro Acosta

Moto3 Rookie of the Year: Diogo Moreira

MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion: Ducati

Moto2 Constructors’ World Champion: Kalex

Moto3 Constructors’ World Champion: GASGAS

MotoGP Teams’ World Champion: Ducati Lenovo

FIM Finetwork JuniorGP Champion: Jose Antonio Rueda

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup winner: Jose Antonio Rueda