FIM MotoGP Awards: All the winners from the 2022 season
The end-of-season FIM MotoGP Awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening after the Valencia finale.
The ceremony was hosted by Gavin Emmett and Alina Marzi, with FIM President Jorge Viegas and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in attendance to present the following awards:
MotoGP Riders’ World Champion: Francesco Bagnaia
2nd in MotoGP world championship: Fabio Quartararo
3rd in MotoGP world championship: Enea Bastianini
Moto2 Riders’ World Champion: Augusto Fernandez
2nd in Moto2 world championship: Ai Ogura
3rd in Moto2 world championship: Aron Canet
Moto3 Riders’ World Champion: Izan Guevara
2nd in Moto3 world championship: Sergio Garcia
3rd in Moto3 world championship: Dennis Foggia
Top Independent MotoGP Team rider: Enea Bastianini
Tissot Pole of Poles MotoGP winner: Francesco Bagnaia
Tissot Pole of Poles Moto2 winner: Aron Canet
Tissot Pole of Poles Moto3 winner: Izan Guevara
MotoGP Rookie of the Year: Marco Bezzecchi
Moto2 Rookie of the Year: Pedro Acosta
Moto3 Rookie of the Year: Diogo Moreira
MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion: Ducati
Moto2 Constructors’ World Champion: Kalex
Moto3 Constructors’ World Champion: GASGAS
MotoGP Teams’ World Champion: Ducati Lenovo
FIM Finetwork JuniorGP Champion: Jose Antonio Rueda
Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup winner: Jose Antonio Rueda