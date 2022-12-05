Winner of four consecutive MotoGP titles prior to the 2020 season, Marquez looked like the early favourite to keep that streak going before breaking his right humorous in a crash during the season-opener at Jerez.

Since then, Marquez’ time in MotoGP has been majorly impacted by further surgeries and difficulties finding the form of 2019 and before.

However, Marquez looked close to his best during the final few races of 2022 after making his competitive return at Aragon.

Close to winning in Phillip Island while a pole position in Motegi also showed that the eight-time world champion could be a force once again in 2023, Marquez has stated that his focus is on becoming a title contender for the upcoming season even though Honda appear to be struggling for performance compared to its rivals.

One of his biggest challengers during his title-winning seasons was Lorenzo, who believes a healthy Marquez remains the man to beat.

When speaking to SoloMoto.com about which one of Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia’s title wins holds the most value since 2020, Lorenzo struggled to find an answer as Marquez was not there to provide a reference.

Lorenzo said: "It's just that for me there wasn't the best rider, who is still Marc Marquez. Without him they have had it much easier. With a 100% Marc on the track, surely one of those titles would not have arrived.

"I don't know if all three would have been won by Marc, but some would have escaped them... I think all three could have been won by a proper Marc.

"I think he's still the best, both technically, physically - well, not physically right now, due to his unfortunate injury - and mentally. He is the only one who is not afraid of falling. That works against him sometimes, but when he plays in his favour it's a great quality."

Despite younger talent coming through and potentially posing a challenge to Marquez winning more titles going forward, not to mention the current crop of riders in MotoGP which is at an incredibly high level, Lorenzo still thinks Marquez has the ability to win titles in the future.

"With the young people who have been pushing, without fear and with a lot of ambition, little by little the difference that Marc could have with the others is adjusting,” added Lorenzo.

"But I am sure that, with Marc at 100% and if Honda helps him, little by little he will win races and world championships."