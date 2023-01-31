Bagnaia enters the 2023 season as the reigning champion after claiming glory at the final round of 2022, pipping Fabio Quartararo.

Neither 2020 champion Joan Mir nor 2021 champion Quartararo were able to defend their maiden championships, and Ducati’s team manager has now warned Bagnaia that he must be willing to fight through disappointing weekends in order to stay focused on his goal.

Pecco Bagnaia & Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Pecco Bagnaia &amp; Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023

"I think Pecco still needs to perfect some things,” said Tardozzi.

"He was perfect in some races in 2022, but he made mistakes in some other races of the world championship.

“And he must improve this aspect for 2023: sometimes you have to settle for a position that is not number one.

“If he wants to win the title in 2023, he also has to accept some results off the podium.

“It's a difficult task to finish all 42 races, but I think one of the keys to success will be scoring points at every opportunity."

The addition of MotoGP Sprint races will add difficulty to a gruelling 2023 MotoGP calendar.

"2023 will definitely be a difficult year with 42 races. So it will be really complicated to win the world championship again and our opponents are very strong, but Pecco and Enea Bastianini have good skills to play for the title.”

Bagnaia will run the #1 plate as the defending champion, and Tardozzi said: "Of course it's gratifying to see #1 again.

"We deserve it, Pecco deserves it above all and if you are a champion in my opinion you must have the #1 on the bike. So I think he made the right decision.”

A major challenge for Bagnaia could come from the other side of his own garage.

Bastianini, promoted from Gresini to Ducati’s factory team, has ambition and the hunger to battle Bagnaia for the title.

"Despite what I read from journalists, I think that Pecco and Enea will have no problems,” Tardozzi said.

“They worked very well together at the Valencia test, they have breakfast together and chat. So I think they're going to get along very well.

“The goal remains the same and it is hoped that even in 2023 there will be tough battles for victory between them. That's what we want, we'll see who will be the best.

“But once again: we have tough opponents and they have to work well together to keep improving the bike, then the track will show us who is the fastest."