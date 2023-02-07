Rookie Fernandez in Sepang: “I am starting to understand…”

The Tech3 GASGAS rider was permitted to partake in the Sepang shakedown test, alongside test riders, because he is a rookie this year.

Fernandez, the Moto2 reigning champion, will be paired with Pol Espargaro.

“The first test in Valencia was just about riding a MotoGP bike, without thinking about changing settings too much,” Fernandez said.

“So logically the goal of the Shakedown was to get the job started properly and build my base.

“I am happy to have had three days to get used to the MotoGP bike, and I already feel like I am starting to understand why everything is happening, and how to ride this machine.

“We got a lot of information over the last three days, both in dry and wet conditions, and it is going to be very important to understand what I need to do to go faster in the next few days.

“The team did a very good job so I would like to say thank you to them. I am looking forward to Friday at the Sepang Test.”

Team manager Nicolas Goyon added: “Augusto Fernandez reunited with his bike here in Sepang after the first test in Valencia back in November. These three days of Shakedown Test were really constructive, although the weather was not helpful.

“The positive is that he was able to ride already in a lot of different conditions, which is crucial for a rookie: he rode in wet tyres on full wet track, in wet tyres on a drying track, in slick tyres on a mixed track, and of course in slicks on a dry track.

“The third day was the most intense day as it was fully dry, and he did some very interesting lap times. He did not crash at all, which means that we have a good margin to improve.

“He has a very good attitude, his comments are positive and constructive, so everyone in the box and at the Pierer Mobility Group is happy with him. We look forward to continuing the work with Augusto on Friday for the Sepang Test.”